Global Bacteriophages Therapy Market Growth Factors and Applications by 2028 with Top Key Players: Phage International, Inc, Fixed-Phage Limited, LOCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC., Pherecydes Pharma

Bacteriophages therapy market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to reach at an estimated value of USD 140.76 million and grow at a CAGR of 16.76% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing prevalence of drug-resistant infections drives the bacteriophages therapy market.

The major players covered in the bacteriophages therapy market report are Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., iNtODEWORLD, Inc, Phage International, Inc, Fixed-Phage Limited, LOCUS BIOSCIENCES, INC., Pherecydes Pharma, Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, Inc., Intralytix, Phagelux, Inc., PhagoMed Biopharma GmbH, ContraFect Corporation, MICREOS, Fixed-Phage Limited, Phi Therapeutics., BiomX, Eligo Bioscience, TechnoPhage, Nextbiotics and Eliava Bio Preparations LTD among other domestic and global players.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Bacteriophages therapy market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for bacteriophages therapy market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the bacteriophages therapy market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.

Global Bacteriophages Therapy Market Scope and Market Size

Bacteriophages therapy market is segmented on the basis of targeted bacteria, application, end-user and route of administration. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of targeted bacteria, the bacteriophages therapy market is segmented into Escherichia coli, staphylococcus, streptococcus, pseudomonas, salmonella and others.

Based on application, the bacteriophages therapy market is segmented into diagnostic, antimicrobial drug discovery, veterinary medicines and others.

Based on end-user, the bacteriophages therapy market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, academic research organizations and institutes and others.

The bacteriophages therapy market is also segmented on the basis of route of administration into oral, topical and parenteral.

Asia-Pacific dominates the bacteriophages therapy market due to increasing prevalence of foodborne and other infectious diseases, increasing antimicrobial resistance among the populace and growing strategic alliances by market players in this region. Asia-Pacific is the expected region in terms of growth in bacteriophages therapy market due to increase in patient population, initiatives by governments in the health care sector, and interest of key players in expanding their market presence in this region.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Bacteriophages Therapy Market

8 Bacteriophages Therapy Market, By Service

9 Bacteriophages Therapy Market, By Deployment Type

10 Bacteriophages Therapy Market, By Organization Size

11 Bacteriophages Therapy Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

