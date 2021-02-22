Global Automotive Door Panel Market Forecast to 2027 – AISIN SEIKI Co., Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG, DRaXLMAIER Group, DURA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS, Faurecia SA, Grupo Antolin

Door panels work as an interface between the interior of the car and vehicle occupants and the door. The door panel has evolved from a simple two-part system of the latch and simple winding instrument for the closure system. Doors are currently equipped with an inner full-width panel consist of electronic windows, central locking system, and speakers. These panels usually consist of a foamed core covered with either textiles or plastics. Increased sale of automobiles, awareness around safety, and demand for premium and comfortable interior decoration of a vehicle are fueling the automotive door panel market.

A rapid rise in global automotive sales, especially in emerging economies, is the primary driver of the automotive door panel market. Additionally, a massive increase in road accident creates awareness towards safety features in automobiles, which also drives the automotive door panel market. However, high R&D cost and unstable rate of raw materials are hindering the market growth. On the other hand, increased demand for two-seater car, lightweight door panel, expanded functionality, and premium inner decor are also driving the automotive door panel market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive door panel companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG, Coburg

DRaXLMAIER Group

DURA AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS

Faurecia SA

Grupo Antolin

HAYASHI TELEMPU CORPORATION

IAC Group

Kasai Kogyo Co., Ltd

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors

Global Automotive Door Panel Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Front hinged doors, Rear hinged doors, Scissor doors, Gullwing doors, Sliding doors); Material (Steel, Aluminum, Plastic Composites, Others); Vehicle type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicles); Distribution Channel (OEM, Afteramrket) and Geography

The structure of the Automotive Door Panel Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Company Overview:

Company overview provides the information about location of the company where it is headquartered along with the established year, employee strength as of 2017, regions where the company is operating and the key business areas.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

FAQS in the report:

What is the growth opportunities of the Automotive Door Panel market?

Which product segment is leading in the market?

Which regional market will dominate in coming years?

Which application segment will grow steadily?

What are the growth opportunities that may come in Automotive Door Panel industry in the upcoming years?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Door Panel market may face in future?

Which are the leading players in the global Automotive Door Panel market?

Which are the key trends boosting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Door Panel market?

What will be the post COVID-19 market scenario?

