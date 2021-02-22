Global Aluminium Chloride Market Research Report 2021

Global Aluminium Chloride Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Segment by Application

Waste Water Treatment

Pharmaceuticals

Metal Production

Chemicals

By Company

Gulbrandsen

GFS Chemicals

ICL

Aditya Birla Group

BASF

Canton

Bopu

Rising Group

Dongying Kunbao Chemical

Zhejiang Juhua

Yuanxiang Chemicals

Ruiheng Chemical

Zibo Nano

Gongyi City Water Supply Materials

Menjie Chemicals

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Aluminium Chloride Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Aluminium Chloride

1.2 Aluminium Chloride Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Aluminium Chloride Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Industrial Grade

1.2.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.3 Aluminium Chloride Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Aluminium Chloride Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Waste Water Treatment

1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.4 Metal Production

1.3.5 Chemicals

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Aluminium Chloride Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Aluminium Chloride Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Aluminium Chloride Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Aluminium Chloride Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Aluminium Chloride Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Aluminium Chloride Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Aluminium Chloride Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Aluminium Chloride Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Aluminium Chloride Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Aluminium Chloride Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

