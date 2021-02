Global Air separation Plant Market: Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects 2027 | Air Liquide (France), Linde (Ireland), Praxair Technology, Inc. (UK), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US)

Market Insights

Global Air separation Plant Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.74 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.96 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased demand for photovoltaic products and plasma display channels.

Major Market Players Covered in The Air separation Plant Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in air separation plant market are Air Liquide (France), Linde (Ireland), Praxair Technology, Inc. (UK), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), Messer Group GmbH (Germany), TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION (Japan), UIG (USA), ENERFLEX LTD. (Canada), Technex, Astim (Europe), BD|SENSORS GmbH (Germany), Toro Equipment (Europe), WesTech Engineering, Inc. (USA), Lenntech B.V. (Europe), Gulf Gases, Inc. (USA), Linde (Germany), Instrument & Supply, Inc. (USA), JBI Water & Wastewater (USA), H2FLOW EQUIPMENT INC (Canada), HABA tuotteet (US), Eco-Tech, Inc. (US), RCBC Global Inc (Germany) and others.

Global Air separation Plant Market Scope and Segments

By Type

Cryogenic

Non-cryogenic Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Membrane Separation Vacuum Pressure Swing Adsorption (VPSA)



By End User

Iron & Steel

Oil & Gas Upstream Downstream

Chemical

Healthcare

food & beverage

Glass industry

Coal gasification

Based on regions, the Air separation Plant Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Air separation Plant Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Air separation Plant market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Air separation Plant Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Geotextile Tube

Chapter 4: Presenting Air separation Plant Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Air separation Plant market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

