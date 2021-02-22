Germany Autonomous Vehicle Market to Witness Tremendous Growth Ahead Says P&S Intelligence

The German fully autonomous vehicles market is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 20.2% between 2020 and 2030 and attain a valuation of $28.0 billion by 2030, as per the estimates of P&S Intelligence, a market research firm. The German autonomous vehicles market size is being driven by the increasing implementation of various government initiatives that encourage the deployment of autonomous vehicles in the country and the rising requirement for a more efficient and safer driving option all over the country.

The German government was the first one in the entire world to authorize fully and semi-autonomous driving systems. The government announced its plans to build autonomous driving facilities and infrastructure in the country in December 2016. This was followed by an amendment to the Road Traffic Act in June 2017, which allowed drivers to give away driving controls to autonomous vehicles. As a result, there are many semi-autonomous automobiles (level 1—3) running on German roads today.

The German autonomous vehicles market is also divided, depending on application, into ride hailing, motor coaches, personal cars, transit buses, and logistics. Out of these, the motor coaches category is predicted to exhibit the highest CAGR in the market in the coming years. This would be because of the rising popularity of shared autonomous vehicles all over the country, on account of the growing consumer preference for these services over the personal ownership of vehicles.

Hence, it can be concluded that the market would demonstrate rapid expansion in the future years, primarily because of the rising implementation of initiatives by the government that support the deployment of autonomous vehicles and the growing consumer demand for safer and more efficient vehicles in the country.