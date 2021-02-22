GCC Food Safety Testing Market 2020: Know Factors Driving The Market To Record Growth To 2025 | Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Genetic ID NA, Inc., SGS SA, and Bureau Veritas

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Genetic ID NA, Inc., SGS SA, and Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group plc, TUV SUD, ALS Limited, TÜV NORD GROUP and Mérieux NutriSciences among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. Company profile section of players such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Genetic ID NA, Inc., SGS SA, and Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group plc, TUV SUD, ALS Limited, TÜV NORD GROUP and Mérieux NutriSciences among others.

Market Segmentation: GCC Food Safety Testing Market

The GCC food safety testing market is segmented based on testing type into five notable segments: pathogens, pesticides, GMO, toxins and others. Pathogens are sub segmented into E.coli, Salmonella, Campylobacter, Listeria and others. In 2018, pathogen segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025.

The GCC food safety testing market is segmented based on technology into four notable segments: polymerase chain reaction, immunoassay, chromatography, enzyme linked immunosorbent assay, biochip or biosensor, flow cytometry, microarrays, rapid assay and others. Chromatography is sub segmented into liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, thin layer chromatography, paper chromatography and column chromatography. In 2018, polymerase chain reaction segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025.

The GCC food safety testing market is segmented based on food categories into seven notable segments:processed foods, meat and poultry, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, grains and cereals, seafood and others. In 2018, meat and poultry segment is valued to rule with highest market share.

The GCC food safety testing market is segmented based on contaminants into six notable segments:Salmonella, Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas, Bacillus, moulds and others. Each contaminant is sub segmented into different food category such as processed foods, meat and poultry, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, grains and cereals, seafood and others. In 2018, Salmonella segment is valued to rule with highest market share.

Based on region, the market is segmented into 6 geographical countries UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of GCC Food Safety Testingare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2026

