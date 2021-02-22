Functional Printing Market Overview by Rising Trends and Demand 2021- Avery Dennison Corporation, BASF SE, Blue Spark Technologies, E Ink Holdings Inc

Functional Printing Market Research Report provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Functional Printing market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position. This research report also provides post COVID-19 impact analysis of the Functional Printing industry

The functional printing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.59% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026. Printing technologies are currently not specifically designed for applications in functional printing, leading various organizations to conduct extensive research in the development of new technologies for this purpose.

– One of the major factors boosting the adoption of functional printing is the increasing demand for a variety of low-cost electronic commodities. With a broad range of printing technologies and materials available, various organizations can achieve high-speed manufacturing at low costs.

Top Leading Companies of Global Functional Printing Market are Avery Dennison Corporation, BASF SE, Blue Spark Technologies, E Ink Holdings Inc., Eastman Kodak Company Ltd, Enfucell Oy, GSI Technologies LLC, Isorg, Mark Andy Inc., ALTANA AG, AGFA – Gevaent Corporation, Ceradrop – MGI Group, Nanosolar Inc., Novaled AG, Optomec Inc., Toppan Forms Co. Ltd, Toyo Ink Sc Holding Co. Ltd, Vorbeck Materials Corporation, Xennia Technology Limited, Xaar PLC, CEMITEC (Multidisciplinary Centre of Technology for Industry)

Inkjet Printing to Significantly Drive the Market Growth

– Inkjet technologys first primary application was the production of cost-effective office and graphic arts printers, which has grown into a multi-billion-dollar market. The proliferation of technology has led it to enter into other markets, such as product decoration, the fabrication of flat panel display devices, biochip production, and printable electronics. These, along with other applications, are important if the industry has to sustain healthy growth.

– The adoption of inkjet printing is growing because it offers significant advantages across various supply chains. The developments shown at Drupa, the largest printing equipment exhibition in the world are expected to further accelerate widespread adoption. Besides, with the increasing demand for 3D printing, this technology is expected to expand globally.

– Furthermore, the adoption of cut-sheet inkjet printers is very likely to lead to a virtuous cycle of application and page volume expansion. This technology exists, along with various other printing technologies, but its rapid turnaround times, flexibility in productivity, and ability to print variable data, while offering attractive profit margins, is making inkjet a tool that print-service providers and in-plant printing operations require.

– The digital versatility and quick prototyping of 3D printing empowers a swift mobilization of the technology and hence a rapid response to emergencies. Even during severe disruptions in supply chains, critical parts can be manufactured on-demand by any decentralized 3D-printing facility in the world by leveraging designs shared online.

Competitive Landscape

– November 2020- A team of engineers from Carnegie Mellon University’s College of Engineering developed a new way to 3D bioprint a realistic model of the human heart. The model is flexible and strong enough to be sutured, meaning it could improve the ways surgeons train for cardiac surgeries.

