Fluted Paper Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast 2025; COVID-19 to Affect Future Growth Trajectory

The paper industry is a fragmented market over the global platform. In terms of market forecast, the global paper industry is dominated by the APEJ contributing majorly in global market share. APEJ leads the global paper market owing to urbanization, change in life style, and rise in per capita income. Additionally, APEJ is expected to have significant market share in global paper market during forecast period. The environmental regulations and economic conditions, supported by the increase in press publications favoring newsprint, papers, and letters propel the demand for the global paper industry. Global flute paper is one of the crucial type of packaging paper used majorly in a various protective packaging of the electronic goods and other consumer products. The demand from various industries and a need for protective packaging triggers the demand for the global fluted paper market during the forecasted period.

Global Fluted Paper Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global fluted paper market is majorly driven by its application. It is majorly used in protective packaging applications. The global demand for the fluted paper market is expected to gain traction during forecast period considering its use and features. The fluted paper provides protection to the products by offering the cushioning effect to it. The fluted paper is eco-friendly, recyclable, and made from renewable resources. Owing to its natural base, a fluted paper is a preferred substitute for plastic based packaging solutions. Moreover, due to the rise in demand from the packaging industries and availability of wide range of papers of different sizes, and colors favors the global fluted paper market. The high level of protection provided to the primary product, cost effectiveness of the fluted paper, provision of space optimization through the availability of sheets and rolls, ease of handling, light weight nature, and recyclable nature favors the global fluted paper market. Thus, it is expected to have significant CAGR in the forecast period.

However, the availability of better substitutes, change in the tendency of manufacturers to opt for traditional plastic based packaging solutions, and cost associated with the packaging process of the product affects the demand generation of the global fluted paper market during the forecast period.

Global Fluted Paper market: Segmentation

Global fluted paper market has been segmented into flute height, end-user, and region type

Based on the flute height, the global fluted paper market is segmented into the following:

E flute (1.6mm)

B flute (3.2mm)

A flute (4.8mm)

The global flute paper market is segmented into three sizes of the fluted paper. Depending on the requirements in the packaging and height of the paper, the fluted paper is segmented into E flute which is 1.6 mm in height. The B flute paper is of 3.2mm and that of A is 4.8 mm. The demand for the different flute height is based on the requirement from the end users.

Based on the end-user, the global fluted paper market is segmented into the following:

Food and Beverage

Consumer Goods

Paper and Packaging

Industrial Applications

The global fluted paper market is majorly driven by the demand for the packaging industries. The paper is used as protective measures in order to protect the primary product. The packaging industries mainly deal with the bag-in box, non-food packaging, industrial packaging, point of sale displays, e-commerce packaging, protective packaging, and other. The global fluted paper market is expected to show significant growth during the forecasted period.

Global Fluted Paper market: Regional Overview

Geographically, the global fluted paper market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe and Western Europe. APEJ is the prominent market in the paper industry owing to rapid industrialization, need for the provision of protection to the product, increase in middle-class population, a rise in the standard of living, economic growth favoring the packaging industry, and modernization of the packaging process focusing on recyclable products. The demand for the fluted paper has increased considerably as China, India, and other Asia Pacific markets have depicted significant growth along with increasing demand for paper from the pulp and paper manufacturing sector. North America and Western Europe is expected to gain the significant growth in the global fluted paper market over the forecast period owing to increasing business activity influencing the consumption of specialty paper, rising need for the packaging of the product during transportation as a designing medium. The rise in e-commerce also influences the demand generation of a fluted paper market in the region. Considering above mentioned factors, the global fluted paper market is expected gain traction in the forecast period.

Global Fluted Paper market: Market Players

Some of the prominent players of global fluted market includes Smurfit Kappa Group, Sappi Group, and Mondi Group. The presence of prominent players in the market and highly competitive market of the paper industry drives the application area of the packaging through its specialty and other paper products.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

