Eye Health Supplements Market Evolvement, Strategic Points, Size, Trends and Forecast by 2027

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Vitabiotics Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Nature's Bounty Co., Amway International, Bausch + Lomb, Nutrivein, ZeaVision LLC, Kemin Industries, Inc., EyeScience, NutraChamps Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

The global Eye Health Supplements market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Eye Health Supplements market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Vitabiotics Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Nature’s Bounty Co., Amway International, Bausch + Lomb and more – all the leading players operating in the global Eye Health Supplements market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Eye Health Supplements market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the Eye Health Supplements market.

Global Eye Health Supplements Market is valued approximately at USD 1.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Over the years, the healthcare industry has been reimbursing a prime impetus in the development of an effective health supplement for eye care. The development of advanced eye supplements has encouraged several ophthalmologists to recommend and utilize these new supplements among patients with weakening eyesight since it can prevent the occurrence of chronic eye diseases and improve the vision of eyes which is resulting in the higher market growth across the globe. Furthermore, the rise in prevalence of ophthalmic diseases due to growing geriatric population, increasing funding by public and private organizations, and intensive number of brands for eye health supplements are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were nearly 2.2 billion people affected with eye-related or vision impairment diseases in October 2019, of which at least 1 billion people had unaddressed or preventable circumstances across the globe. Similarly, as per the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, in 2018, more than 21 million of Vietnamese people needed eye care services, of which over 3 million Vietnamese have eyesight problems. Thus, the surge in vision-related complications may promote the adoption of the eye health supplements, thereby boosting the market growth all over the world. However, the high cost of eye supplements is one of the prime factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Eye Health Supplements market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising awareness concerning vision-related problem, increasing prevalence of chronic eye diseases, and the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rising prevalence eye-related or ophthalmic disorder such as myopia and presbyopia coupled with growing geriatric population across developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the eye health supplements market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Vitabiotics Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Nature’s Bounty Co.

Amway International

Bausch + Lomb

Nutrivein

ZeaVision LLC

Kemin Industries, Inc.

EyeScience

NutraChamps

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Ingredient Type:

Lutein and Zeaxanthin

Antioxidants

Omega-3 Fatty acids

Flavonoids

Coenzyme Q10

Others

By Indication:

Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

Cataract

Dry Eye Syndrome

Inflammation

Others

By Formulation:

Tablets

Capsules

Powder

Softgels

Liquid

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Eye Health Supplements Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Market Research Port provides research reports that are competitively priced for you.

