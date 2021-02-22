External Ventricular Drain Market Challenges, Opportunities, Size, Trends and Forecast by 2027

“

Comprehensive Research on Global External Ventricular Drain Market 2021 with Industry Growth Analysis, Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2027.

Global External Ventricular Drain Market Research Report 2021-2027 :

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies Spiegelberg Gmbh & Co. Kg, Medtronic plc, Sophysa, Dispomedica Gmbh, Möller Medical GmbH, Fuji Systems Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

(Note: Let us know specific companies other than above which you want us to cover and get the custom report.)

Request The Sample

The global External Ventricular Drain market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the External Ventricular Drain market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Spiegelberg Gmbh & Co. Kg, Medtronic Plc, Sophysa, Dispomedica Gmbh, Möller Medical Gmbh and more – all the leading players operating in the global External Ventricular Drain market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the External Ventricular Drain market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the External Ventricular Drain market.

Global External Ventricular Drain Market is valued approximately at USD 5.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027. External ventricular drain (EVD), also known as ventriculostomy or extra ventricular drainage, is a medical procedure operated in neurosurgical intensive care unit. External ventricular drain is used to eliminate excess cerebrospinal fluid to maintain intracranial pressure through utilizing ventricular drainage set. Ventricular drainage set is applied in several medical conditions, including intracranial hypertension, severe closed head injury, transient occlusive hydrocephalus, intraventricular or subarachnoid hemorrhages, and inflammatory diseases of the cerebrospinal space. It includes drainage bag, catheter, and monitor which can help in treatment of medical conditions, which is expected to be a key factor driving growth of the external ventricular drain market over the forecast period. Moreover, the rise in prevalence of neurological disorders, increasing road accidents leading to a brain injury, and increasing government initiatives and adoption of technologically advanced products are the few factors responsible for the impressive CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For instance, as per the Stroke Statistics 2018, more than 100,000 individuals suffer from strokes in the United Kingdom each year, of which roughly 85% are ischemic strokes and 15% are hemorrhagic, which causes the blocking of blood flow to the brain. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for external ventricular drain, thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the complex regulatory framework for product approval and complications related to ventricular drainage procedure are the few factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global External Ventricular Drain market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising incidences of traumatic brain injuries and other neurovascular disorder, along with the presence of significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the increase in cases of brain injuries coupled with improving health-care infrastructure in the developing nations, such as China and India, are the few factors creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the External Ventricular Drain market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Spiegelberg Gmbh & Co. Kg

Medtronic plc

Sophysa

Dispomedica Gmbh

Möller Medical GmbH

Fuji Systems Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Traumatic Brain Injury

Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

Intracerebral Hemorrhage

Other Non-Traumatic Hydrocephalus Conditions

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global External Ventricular Drain Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Market Research Port provides research reports that are competitively priced for you. So, Get in touch with us today for the latest report on the External Ventricular Drain market.

Get The Customization

FAQs in the Report:

● What are the growth opportunities in the External Ventricular Drain market?

● Which are the leading segments in the market currently?

● Which regional market will have a larger influence in the future market?

● What are the current trends in the market?

● Which direction is the consumer behavior heading towards?

● Who are the top key players in the global market?

● What are the various challenges that may arise in the near future?

● Will this government policy maximize or minimize risks?

● What are the key marketing strategies to preserve growth in the global market?

● How to navigate through the post-covid market?

About Us:

Market Research Port is one of the best report resellers in the market bringing to you accurate and trustworthy market research reports by reputed publishers. Our trusted publishers have compiled their reports and findings after painstaking research and studies, set up against varied business parameters. Each report is detailed and then vetted for accuracy by industry experts. In each report, you will find deep analysis, risk analysis, market forecasts, emerging trends, different market segments, technological advancement and its impact, and a multitude of economic factors, giving you the most comprehensive market research report. You get many advantages with such comprehensive reports.

Contact Us:

Market Research Port,

Brighton Street, Providence,

Rhode Island – 02929, United States

Contact No: +1 401 433 7610

Email: sales@marketresearchport.com

Website: https://marketresearchport.com/“