External Defibrillator Market Types, Applications, Demand and COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Valued at $3,926.5 million in 2019, the global external defibrillator market is predicted to generate a revenue of $9,450.3 million in 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2030, as per the forecast of P&S Intelligence, a market research company based in India.

Receive Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/external-defibrillator-market-report/report-sample

As the geriatric people are more vulnerable to various chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, their growing population is expected to boost the demand for external defibrillators across the world. Apart from this, the rapid advancements and innovations in AED technology are also propelling the expansion of the external defibrillator market throughout the globe. One such major technological advancement is the lightweight wearable defibrillator called LifeVest developed by ZOLL Medical Corporation. This device can be worn by the people at risk of sudden cardiac arrests (SCAs).

Make an Enquiry before Purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=external-defibrillator-market-report

A major example of such high government funding in the healthcare industry is the huge investment made by the U.S. government in the country’s healthcare industry every year. These investments account for a considerable portion of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). According to a report produced by the National Health Expenditure Accounts (NHEA), the healthcare industry in the U.S. reached a value of $3.5 trillion in 2017, with a growth of 3.9% from 2016.

This study covers