Express Delivery Market Recent Development Overview and Opportunity by 2027

is a quick parcel delivery service for which the customer pays a considerable amount. It is a facility for international and domestic mail. It is mostly regulated by the postal management of the country where the delivery takes place. It is used to deliver non-palletized parcels in limited amount of weight. These include documents, parcels, and letters to various customers such as retail customers, business customers, and government agencies in specific destinations.

Rapid growth in domestic and international trade, and overall economic growth are the key factors driving the demand for express delivery across the globe.

Global Express Delivery Market: Dynamics

Growth in E-commerce

Rapid growth in urbanization and rise in disposable income of consumers are driving the e-commerce industry. Inclination toward online services owing to the rise in usage of smartphone devices has resulted in growth of trade through online portals. This, in turn, has been driving the global express delivery industry. Increase in Internet penetration has led to a rise in last-mile delivery services. Additionally, prominent e-commerce players such as Amazon are focusing on improvement of their speed of delivery and reach. Thus, these companies are investing significantly in express delivery services.

Increase in Value-added Services

Major players operating in the express delivery services have changed their business models with deeper engagement in customer relationship in order to provide a varied range of value-added services in domestic, cross border, and inter-regional trades. These include sorting and grading of products, packaging, picking, order processing through storage, management information systems (MIS), analytics services in mobile tracking applications, logistics supply chain, online tracking of parcels, e-mail alerts and SMS, and hub-to-spoke collection centers.

Global Express Delivery Market: Regional

Asia Pacific to hold a significant share of the Global Express Delivery Market

Geographically, the global express delivery market can be bifurcated into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

North America region is broken down and analyzed at country-level including the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. The express delivery market in Europe when broken down to country level includes Germany, France, the U.K. and Rest of Europe. On a similar note Asia Pacific express delivery market include China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa express delivery market analysis include GCC countries, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America express delivery market is bifurcated into Brazil and Rest of South America.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the one of the largest express delivery market due to rise in e-commerce across China, India, etc. It is also expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

Global Express Delivery Market: Competition Landscape

Presence of international as well as local players across the globe targeting customers with their unique delivery services is expected to drive the express delivery market during the forecast period.

Prominent service providers focus on fast, reliable, guaranteed, on-demand, worldwide, integrated door-to-door shipments through airways as well as road transport in order to ensure timely delivery of parcels

Presence of local players that provide value-added delivery services is expected to augment the express delivery market. Additionally, local players are targeting customers through online delivery facilities.

