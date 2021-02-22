Exjade Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2020-2030

Exjade Market: Snapshot

The increasing cases of chronic anemia and the need to reduce chronic iron overload in such patients stands as the key factor boosting the global exjade market growth. Exjade is a kind of chelator made of iron used for patients with long-term blood transfusions or beta-thalassemia. Exjade is under additional monitoring and is under continuous research and development for its medicinal effects. It is a prescription specific medicine used for treating people above the age of 2 years and is vital when it comes to patients with excessive presence of iron in their body for a prolonged period of time. This is further attributed to the continuous blood transfusions. A generic version of exjade has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration but it may not be available commercially in terms of drug exclusivity.

The report is based on a qualitative and quantitative analysis on the market emphasizing on the current trends, recent industry developments and future prospects. It also analyses the current COVID-19 situation and discusses the possibilities of revenue generation for the forecast period 2020-2030.

Exjade Market: Nature of Market

The global market for exjade is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Some of the key players functioning in this market include Novartis, MSN, Actavis Elizabeth, Ichnos, Alembic Pharms Ltd., Bionpharma Inc., Alkem Labs Ltd., Zydus Pharms, Sun Pharm, and others. The main objective of these players is to maintain the authenticity of exjade in their product without any additional outcomes owing to the exclusive nature of this drug. Players are also indulging in research and development and gaining FDA approvals for their drug patency in order to maintain a strong foothold in the market competition. Players are also keen on developing a better product portfolio with better profit margins and increased production capacity for generating high revenue in the coming years.

Exjade Market: Current Trends

The presence of excess iron in the body can be dangerous in the long term. This is stored in various vital organs of the body such as heart, liver, or pancreas, thereby leading to chronic diseases of the heart and diabetes, skin and hair issues, mouth ulcers, and others. Patients diagnosed with thalassemia often develop excess iron, the removal of which becomes a necessity. This can be done either by oral medication such as deferiprone , deferasirox, Janedu, or Exjade or by injecting drugs such as deferoxamine into the body. The increasing cases of iron excessiveness and rise in the patient pool for chronic diseases stand as the key factors promoting the growth of the global exjade market.

Exjade Market: Geographical Segmentation

Region wise, the global market for exjade is widespread into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each of the regions is further categorized on the basis of their nations. Among these, the market in North America is on the dominating side on account of the increasing adoption of latest medical therapeutics and upgraded healthcare infrastructure and facilities. Government supported reimbursement policies and medical insurance provided by nations such as The Europe market is in close competition with North America with major contributions from nations such as France, Germany, and Italy. This is accountable to the increasing cases of thalassemia diseases, coupled with the rise in investments by major players, further attributed to the high potential of exjade in the coming years.

On the other side, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to earn notable revenue during 2020-2030 on account of increasing awareness about the availability of upgraded medical equipment and overall improving healthcare infrastructure and facilities in developing nations such as China, India, and others.

