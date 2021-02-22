Europe Energy Drink Market Growth by Global Key Players: Red Bull, Monster Beverage Corporation, Rock Star Inc., PepsiCo, National Beverage Corp

Europe Energy Drink Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Europe energy drink market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

Europe Energy Drinks Market is segmented by Product Type (Drinks, Shots, and Mixers); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Food Services, Online Retail, Specialist Store, Others) & by Geography

Market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the Top players including-

Red Bull, Monster Beverage Corporation, Rock Star Inc., PepsiCo, National Beverage Corp, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Living Essentials

United Kingdom Remains a Prominent Market in the Region

Consumers in the United Kingdom are health conscious and prefer natural ingredients in their energy drinks, leading to the introduction of new products and innovations in ingredients, thus augmenting the market growth. Major brands like Monster, Red Bull, PepsiCo, and Coca-Cola are inclined toward launching new flavors, such as Lucozade Sports Mango and Passionfruit, Relentless Mango Ultra etc., which were launched in 2015 and are strongly driving the market. Consumers are now looking for variants in daily drinks that offer hydration with performance and preventive measures that are taken for specific health conditions.

Red Bull Dominates the Regional Market

Energy drinks market in the region is majorly dominated by thge key player Red Bull followed by other prominent brands in the region such as Lucozade Energy, Monster, Relentless, Rockstar, Boost, and Emerge. Moreover, the Red Bull has experienced a significant hike in the revenue sales in Eastern and Northern Europe accounting a y-o-y growth rate of 22% and 12% respectively. Further, Germany remains another prominent market for energy drink with a rise of 12% revenue sales of Red Bull in the country.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa

Major points covered in this research are:-

Energy Drink Market Overview, Segment by Type (Product Category), by Application, by Region (2019-2024), Competition by Manufacturers

Europe Market Size (Value) of Energy Drink (2019-2024)

Europe Energy Drink Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value), Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2019-2015)

Europe Energy Drink Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Europe Energy Drink Market Analysis by Application

Europe Energy Drink Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Energy Drink Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Europe Energy Drink Market Forecast (2019-2024)

Competitive Landscape

Research Findings and Conclusion

Finally, this Energy Drink report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Energy Drink product development and gives an outline of the potential Europe market.

