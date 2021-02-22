Epoxy Adhesive Market Size, Share | Global Industry Research on Growth, Trends and Opportunity 2021-2027

The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Epoxy Adhesive Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Epoxy Adhesive Market place for the forecast 2021– 2027.

Scope of The Report:

The advanced technologies have been sued for making adhesives in a safer manner for the humans which has been turning up the new opportunities of growth. In converse, the toxic fumes have been emitted in the application of the adhesive and this is restricting the growth in the market of epoxy adhesives globally to a large extent. The global epoxy adhesive market has been used largely in a lot of the end-use industries.

It has been made up of the epoxy resins and has been sued on a lot of the substrates like the wood, plastics, metals, stones as well as glass. The adhesive takes time for setting after the application but can be set a lot faster with the help of the heating or exposure for ultraviolet light. The epoxy adhesive has been cured by exposing them to the UV light and then it is being used in the manufacturing of the optoelectronics and optics. They have been using most commonly the structural adhesive owing to the strong property of adhesion.

The segmentation of the global epoxy adhesive market has been done on the basis of application which includes automotive, building transportation, construction, marine, electrical, semiconductors, electronics as well as others. In these, the aerospace market is a major consumer of the epoxy adhesive and the industry of semiconductors is the second largest one for the consumers all over the world. On the basis of type, the global epoxy adhesive market has been segregated in one-component, two-component and the rest. The epoxies which are one component have good adhesion to the metals and have been used as the alternatives to riveting as well as welding. These require the cold storage for providing a good shelf life. They are also used in the assembling of the rotor blades and also of the panels of aircrafts.

Epoxy Adhesives Manufacturers

The major players in the global epoxy adhesive market are,

MG chemicals,

Henkel,

Powerblanket,

5M,

3M,

Ardex,

Mapei

Use in Semiconductors to drive the growth in the market

The key factors of growth in the global epoxy adhesive market are it has been broadly used in the semiconductor, automotive, construction industry and the industry of aerospace. The semiconductor and aerospace industries have been consuming highly in terms of the epoxy adhesives therefore driving the growth of market. In the industry of aerospace, the blades of this aircraft have been connected by the use of epoxy adhesive.

There is a possession of the epoxy adhesive properties like the temperature & pressure variations as well as the resistance to creep in the sustained load therefore since it has been used widely in the industry of aerospace. The global epoxy adhesive market in the world has been having a good market share in the world and also there has been a growth in the market which has been expected in the next few years. In the industry of semiconductor, the epoxy adhesives has been used for the manufacturing of the transistors and integrated circuits and the printed board of circuits. There is an increase in industries which consume the adhesives as has been growing considerably bout the fueling of the growth in the market.

Asia-Pacific To Be Largest Contributor in the Global Epoxy Adhesive Market

The region of Asia-Pacific has been contributing to the largest market share of the world in the global epoxy adhesive market. The industry of semiconductor and aerospace is a big consumer in Asia Pacific of the epoxy adhesives. Further, the region in North America has been experiencing a good level of growth in the years to come and Japan and South Korea have been expected to be the manufacturing hubs in the coming years. Europe and Latin America have been expected to show considerable growth in the global epoxy adhesive market.

Epoxy Adhesive Market Segments:

By Type: One-component, Two-component, Others

By End-user: Building & Construction, Transportation, Marine, Automotive, Wind Energy, Electrical & Electronics, Others

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

