Enterprise Metadata Management Market Size, Status and Business Outlook 2021

The Market Research on the “Enterprise Metadata Management Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Enterprise Metadata Management market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Enterprise Metadata Management investments from 2021 till 2026.

The Enterprise Metadata Management Market was valued at USD 3.42 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 11.74 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 22.8% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

The prominent players in the Global Enterprise Metadata Management Market :

Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Alation Inc., Collibra NV, and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– March 2019 – Oracle launched its final version of its flagship fusionware for metadata management 12c. The latest Oracle Database 19c offers automatic indexing and support for external data partitions, and also carries upgrade issues, like apps certification and index creation agreement.

Key Market Trends: –

Media & Entertainment Segment Drives the Market Growth

– The media and entertainment industry is in the middle of a transformation, owing to the way media is consumed has drastically changed over the years. The transformation was due to the media content becoming online. It is now possible for consumers to access media from anywhere and at any time.

– Seeing this shift in trend, major media houses now have their content available online. With the increased use in data volumes per month media streaming services, like Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube, were the early adopters of data analytics has leveraged the data available to them, and media giants, like Disney Time Warner and Apple, are slated to release their online streaming services by the end of 2019.

– Enterprise metadata management is the most crucial aspect of the streaming platform, as the streaming service is able to link description about the content, structure the content to include clips and images, provide and prevent access, monetize the content, process transcoding between different formats, and break process to include ads.

North America to Account for a Significant Market Share

– North America is dominating the global enterprise metadata management market, owing to its early adoption of analytics tools among consumers and businesses.

– The region has witnessed a prominent adoption of cloud-based and on-premises data management and governance solutions in most of its industries.

– Investments and revenues are growing in Big Data and the analytics sectors, hence thriving in the market for enterprise metadata management in the region. Banking, telecommunications, media and entertainment, healthcare, retail, federal/central government, and professional services are the five potential and leading areas that are expected to make the most significant investments in Big Data and analytics solutions in North America.

– In addition, factors including high penetration rate in the healthcare and life sciences, retail and e-commerce, and BFSI verticals are expected to drive the market growth.

