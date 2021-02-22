Endometrial Cancer Therapeutics Market to Witness Widespread Expansion by 2020-2030

Endometrial Cancer Therapeutics: Introduction

Endometrial cancer starts in the inner lining of the uterus, and the cells grow out of control. It usually affect women past menopause, and the risk increases above the age of 40.

Obesity, diabetes, high pressure, history of infertility, irregular periods and girls who have got their first period early, and late menopause are major factors that increase the risk of endometrial cancer

Common symptoms of endometrial cancer includes abnormal bleeding or discharge, painful urination, an enlarged uterus, unexpected weight loss, and pain in the lower abdomen

Surgical procedure is standard method for the treatment of endometrial cancer, while therapeutics include the use of chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and brachytherapy

Endometrial Cancer Therapeutics Market: Key Drivers

High prevalence and rise in incidence of endometrial cancer across the globe is estimated to drive the market during the forecast period

For instance, according to World Cancer Research Foundation, endometrial cancer is sixth-most commonly occurring cancer in the women and the fifteenth-most commonly occurring cancer among all cancer cases.

According the National Cancer Institute, 3 out of 100 women are estimated to be diagnosed with uterine cancer at some point in their lives

New therapeutic drug development and commercialization, large number of therapeutic drugs that are under different stages of clinical trials and are likely to receive approval in the near future, and high rates of diagnosis and treatment are key factors that are estimated to drive the market during the forecast period

Adenocarcinoma Segment to Lead the Market

In terms of type of cancer, the global endometrial cancer therapeutics market can be classified into adenocarcinoma, uterine carcinosarcoma, squamous cell carcinoma, small cell carcinoma, transitional carcinoma, serous carcinoma, and others. The adenocarcinoma segment is projected to lead global market during the forecast period.

Adenocarcinoma is a common type of endometrial cancer, and a majority of patients are diagnosed with adenocarcinoma

Chemotherapy Segment to Dominate the Market

In terms of therapy, the global endometrial cancer therapeutics market can be classified into chemotherapy, hormone therapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and brachytherapy. The chemotherapy segment is projected to dominate global market during the forecast period.

Chemotherapy drugs are commonly used in the treatment of stage III and stage IV endometrial cancer. These drugs are often utilized in combination with other therapies such as radiation therapy and targeted therapy.

Intravenous Route Segment to be Attractive during Forecast Period

In terms of route of administration, the global endometrial cancer therapeutics market can be classified into oral and intravenous. Intravenous is projected to highly lucrative segment during the forecast period.

Majority of drug formulations for the treatment of endometrial cancer are available in the injectable form; moreover, a large number of clinical pipeline drugs are also evaluated in the injectable form.

Retail pharmacy Segment to Outperform the Market

Based on distribution channel, the global endometrial cancer therapeutics market can be classified into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. The retail pharmacy segment is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Easy availability and accessibility of treatment medications at these stores and comparatively large number of stores are key factors that are likely to contribute to the dominant share of the segment during the forecast period

Asia Pacific Endometrial Cancer Therapeutics Market to Expand Rapidly

In terms of region, the global endometrial cancer therapeutics market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is likely to dominate the global endometrial cancer therapeutics market during the forecast period. High prevalence and rise in incidence rates of endometrial cancer, increasing geriatric population, and increased diagnosis & treatment rates in the region are key factors that are expected to boost the market in North America during the forecast period.

The endometrial cancer therapeutics market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a notable CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid expansion of the market in the region can be ascribed to a rise in the number of people suffering from endometrial cancer in densely populated countries, such as India and China, and improvement of healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Significant expansion of the healthcare industry, easy access to healthcare facilities, and increase in investments in healthcare by leading players in Asia Pacific are expected to fuel the market in the region in the near future

Key Players Operating in Global Endometrial Cancer Therapeutics Market

The global endometrial cancer therapeutics market is consolidated, with a very few international players holding majority share in global market. Prominent players operating in the global endometrial cancer therapeutics market include:

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eisai Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Mylan N.V.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck & Co., Inc.

R-Pharm US LLC

