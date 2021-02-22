Edible Oils Market Study Based on Shares, Current Opportunities with Future Growth Scenario by 2027

When it is about leading the market or making a mark in the market as a fresh emergent, Edible Oils Market research report is vital. This market report comprises of a market data that provides a detailed analysis of the industry and its impact based on applications and different geographical regions. It also carries out systemic analysis of growth trends and future prospects. The report makes available the current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2027. The resources that have been used for collecting data and information of the reliable report are very dependable and range from journals, company websites, and white papers etc.

Global edible oil market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 121,691.62 million by 2027.

Some of the major players operating in global edible oil market are Bunge North America, Inc., Henry Lamotte OILS GmbH, ACH Food Companies, Inc., Adani Group, SOVENA, Hebany Group, Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd., SALAD OILS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, Edible Oils Ltd., ADM, Olenex Sàrl, Olympic Oils Ltd., Basso Fedele & Figli, American Vegetable Oils, Inc., BORGES INTERNATIONAL GROUP, S.L., NGO CHEW HONG EDIBLE OIL PTE LTD (a subsidiary of Mewah Group), AJANTA SOYA LIMITED, TITAN OILS Inc., Sunora Foods, Ragasa – Derechos Reservados, and Cargill, Incorporated among others

Global Edible Oils Market: Segment Analysis

By Type (Palm Oil, Soybean Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Peanut Oil, Specialty Blended Oil, Olive Oil, Corn Oil, Flaxseed Oil, Avocado Oil, Walnut Oil, Pumpkin Seed Oil, Grapeseed Oil, Others),

Package Type (Tinplate Containers, HDPE (High Density Polyethylene) Containers, PVC (Poly Vinyl Chloride) Bottles, PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) Bottles, Glass Bottles, Semi – Rigid Containers, Flexible Plastic Pouches, Others),

Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect),

End User (Domestics, Industrial, Food Service, Others)

Unique structure of the report

Several numbers of countries are involved in the production oilseeds and therefore there is abundant availability of raw material for consistent production of edible oils. Easy availability of raw material reduces the expenses of transportation as well as aids in large scale production of edible oil which helps in reduction of overall production cost. According to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the estimated global soybean oilseed production in 2020 is expected to be 368.5 Mt and other oilseeds are expected to be 155.3 Mt. The average global production of other oilseeds excluding soybean in the year 2015 to 2017 was 1, 46,793 Kt. In this Europe was the highest producer of oilseeds followed by Asia, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Thus, sufficient availability of raw materials across the world is one of the major factors that have been driving the growth of global edible oil market.

The increasing prices of edible oil and decreased income of the people owing to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to restrict the growth of the edible oil market and this spread of the COVID-19 across the world has made people more concerned about their health and demanding clean edible oil products which are expected to create growth opportunities for edible oil market. The presence of large number of players in the market is creating a challenge for new entrants in the edible oil market in the above mentioned period.

The countries covered in the edible oil market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, Netherlands, Russia, Denmark, Sweden, Poland, Belgium and Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, New Zealand, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

For instance,

In April 2020, Adani Group’s subsidiary Adani Wilmar partnered with Swiggy, based in India for delivery of food products including oil products to customers due to the national lockdown because of COVID-19 pandemic. This partnership has helped the company to reach its customer base to offer its products and earn revenue.

In July 2017, Bunge North America, Inc. announced that the company’s Soybean Oil received approval from FDA for the company’s claim of soybean oil for health claim linking consumption of soybean oil to reduced risk of coronary heart disease. This approval from the FDA has helped the company to increase its revenue.

