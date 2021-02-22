Dust Suppression Control Market is projected to Reach US$ 1,600 Mn by 2026

Dust Suppression Control Market – Snapshot

Dust suppression control can be defined as the process of limiting dust emission from construction sites, unpaved roads, mining operations, and production sites where earthmoving is involved. The dust suppression control market encompasses products that are used to treat unpaved surfaces or stockpiles in order to restrict the amount of dust emissions in the air. These products include chemicals such as calcium chlorite, magnesium chlorite, lignosulfonates, and polymer emulsion.

Growth in Building & Construction Industry to Drive Dust Suppression Control Market

Dust suppression control enhances the properties of concrete admixtures. Dust suppression control chemicals used at construction sites help reduce fugitive dust particles in the air. This results in better site visibility and better health of employees and people living in surrounding areas. The global construction industry is expanding at a significant pace. This is anticipated to increase dust emissions. In turn, this is projected to drive the demand for dust suppression control chemicals such as magnesium chloride, calcium chloride, lignosulfonates, polymer emulsion, and petroleum resins in the next few years. Additionally, rapid urbanization in developing countries such as China and India is likely to drive the overall construction output in these countries in the near future. This is anticipated to boost the dust suppression control market in China and India during the forecast period. Thus, demand for dust suppression control is estimated to rise in the near future.

Dust suppression control plays a vital role in reducing air pollution by binding fugitive dust particles to the road’s surface. Dust suppression control chemicals help improve the overall site safety and visibility, and also help limit air pollution from fugitive dust emissions. Environmental protection associations across the globe have enacted stringent rules and regulations against fugitive dust emissions across different industries. These associations include the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS).

Lack of awareness about dust control products in developing countries such as South Africa, India, and Mexico is one of the major restraints of the dust suppression control market. These countries still use water as a dust suppression method, or they do not treat unpaved roads. This creates significant amount of fugitive dust emission in these countries, resulting in air pollution. For instance, many cities in India violate dust emission standards set by regulatory bodies due to the lack of awareness about dust suppression control methods and techniques.

Leading Players Focusing on Geographical Expansion

Key players profiled in the dust suppression control market include DowDuPont Inc., BASF SE, Borregaard ASA, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Huntsman Corporation, Quaker Chemical Corporation, Accéntuate Ltd., Benetech Inc., Cargill, Incorporated., Reynolds Soil Technologies Pty Ltd, APPLIED CONVEYOR TECHNOLOGY, INC., Global Road Technology International Limited, Sami Bitumen Technologies, and SUEZ North America Inc. Production capacity expansions, geographical expansion, and new product developments are strategies implemented by major players. For instance, in June 2018, Borregaard ASA announced expansion of its lignin manufacturing site in Florida (the U.S.) to cater to the needs of its expanding specialty chemical business. Additionally, in May 2018, Borregaard ASA announced the commencement of construction of its new warehouse in Fredrikstad, Norway. The warehouse is proposed to have a total area of 19,000 square meters. The new warehouse is likely to help the company strengthen its distribution network in Norway.

Demand for Wet Type Dust Control Chemicals to Increase in the Near Future

Wet type dust control is a widely used dust suppression method. In this type of dust suppression, a solution is applied on dust-prone surfaces. This solution binds dust particles to the surface and reduces dust emission. In terms of value, the wet type dust control segment accounted for significant share of the global dust suppression control market in 2017 due to the superior cost-to-performance ratio offered by the these products.

Emerging Economies to Create Opportunities in Dust Suppression Control Market

In terms of volume, North America and Europe are leading regions of the dust suppression control market. In terms of value, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a substantial pace during the forecast period, followed by that in Latin America and North America. The market in Latin America is estimated to expand considerably owing to the rise in demand for dust control chemicals in the road construction industry and increase in demand for these chemicals in mining & refinery applications. In terms of country, the market in India, China, Mexico, and Canada is anticipated to expand at a significant pace due to the increase in demand for dust control chemicals in various end-use industries such as road construction, mining & refineries, household cleaning, and textile during the forecast period.

