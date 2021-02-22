Drug Of Abuse Testing Services Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2020-2030

Drug of Abuse Testing Services: Introduction

Drug of abuse testing is the detection of one or more illegal and/or prescribed substances in the urine, blood, saliva, hair, or sweat. Testing detects substances not normally found in the body, with the exception of some hormones and steroids measured as part of sports testing.

Drug of abuse testing services include detection of substances such as alcohol, amphetamine, cannabis, marijuana, cocaine, methadone, opiates, and barbiturates

Key Drivers of Global Drug of Abuse Testing Services Market

Increasing abuse of prescription drugs is a major factor driving the global drug of abuse testing services market. Non-medical use of prescription drugs is becoming a major threat, especially with different pharmaceutical opioids being misused in different regions. Tramadol, an opioid painkiller, is extensively utilized for non-medical use in Africa. In North America, the non-medical use of pharmaceutical opioids is major concern.

According to World Drug Report 2019, 35 million people worldwide suffer from drug use disorders, while only 1 in 7 person receives treatment

Increase in number of drug-related deaths is also a major factor that is projected to propel the drug of abuse testing services market during the forecast period. For instance, according to World Drug Report 2019, in North America, more than 47,000 opioid overdose deaths recorded in the U.S., an increase of 13% from the previous year, and 4,000 opioid-related deaths in Canada, a 33% increase from 2016.

Cannabis Segment to be Highly Promising

Based on drug type, the global drug of abuse testing services market can be segmented into alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, opioids, amphetamine, and others

The cannabis segment accounted for a prominent share of the global drug of abuse testing services market in 2019. This segment is expected to dominate the drug of abuse testing services market due to an increase in cannabis abuse among people all over world. According to World Drug Report 2019, globally, more than 188 million people used cannabis in 2017.

Amphetamine is second-most commonly used drug due to lower price and high availability of amphetamine

North America to Dominate Global Drug of Abuse Testing Services Market

In terms of region, the global drug of abuse testing services market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America dominated the global drug of abuse testing services market in 2019. It is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. Dominance of the region can be attributed to an increase in illicit drug users in the region. For instance, according to World Drug Report 2019, in U.S. nearly 1 in 5 person aged 12 or older (19.4%) used an illicit drug in 2017.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significantly high growth rate during the forecast period, owing to an increase in prevalence of drug abuse and a surge in the demand for drug of abuse testing services in emerging countries such as India and China.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

The global drug of abuse testing services market was highly fragmented in 2019. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Abbott

United States Drug Testing Laboratories, Inc. (USDTL)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Randox Laboratories

ATI, Inc.

LGC Limited

Drug of Abuse Testing Services Market: Research Scope

Drug of Abuse Testing Services Market, by Drug Type

Alcohol

Cannabis

Cocaine

Opioids

Amphetamine

Others

