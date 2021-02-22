Detailed Technological Insights and COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market 2020-2030

The report “Global Cognitive Electronic Warfare System Market, By Capability (Electronic Attack, Electronic Protection, Electronic Support, and Electronic Intelligence), By Platform (Naval, Airborne, Land, and Space), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.

Key Highlights:

In January 2020, BAE Systems announced BAE System has received funding from U.S defense advanced research project agency to develop advanced analytics technology that will assist in the detection and deterrence of weapons of mass destruction activity, helping to ensure national security.

In January 2020, Elbit Systems Selected to provide airborne EW systems to the German air force

Analyst View:

The increasing demand for cognitive electronic warfare systems is due to their capability of detecting an unknown threat in a hostile environment with the help of machine learning algorithm and artificial intelligence. This advanced technology is expected to aid military forces to be a step ahead of its enemies in combat. The technology is expected to start gaining foothold in the global market. The cognitive electronic warfare system market has been rapidly advancing due to the growth in airborne platform, as military forces, around the globe. Government organizations such as the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Air Force are looking to upgrade their current electronic warfare systems onboard (aircrafts) to counter multiple and unknown threats at the same time. These up gradations and advancements is driving the growth of airborne platform.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global cognitive electronic warfare system market accounted for US$ 928.7 million by 2028 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 18.50 over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of capability, platform, and region.

By capability, the electronic support segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By platform, the space segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of satellite-based electronic warfare equipment for military applications.

By region, Europe acquired the largest share of the global cognitive electronic warfare system market, as major countries that are focusing on enhancing their strategies to implement AI in militaries.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global cognitive electronic warfare system market includes BAE Systems, Elbit Systems, General Dynamics, Harris Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Company, Saab AB, Textron Inc., and Thales Group.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

