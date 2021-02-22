Dermatology Devices Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2021 – 2027

Global Dermatology Devices Market is valued at USD 8220.3 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 18172.5 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 12.0% over the forecast period.

Rise in disposable income, growing technological advancements in laser treatments and devices, and increasing consumption of unhealthy food along with the changing environmental conditions causing many skin problems are some major factors driving the market growth.

Dermatology Devices Market Top Vendors

List of the Top manufacturers of Dermatology Devices Market are,

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

Heal Force Bio-meditech Holdings Limited

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Bovie Medical Corporation

Alma Lasers Ltd.

Medtronic Plc

Syneron Candela

Smith and Nephew Co.

AngioDynamics, Inc

Scope of Global Dermatology Devices Market Report–

Dermatology devices are used for the diagnosis and treatment of skin related disorders, cosmetic surgery, and replacement of deformed, damaged, or lost part of the body, acne, genital herpes, skin wounds and others. Dermatology devices comprise of RF devices, lasers, microdermabrasion devices, and other related accessories. These devices are installed at dermatology clinics and hospitals to support physicians in the treatment of skin diseases and also aid with the diagnosis of skin cancer. Dermatoscope is a surface microscope used to observe the skin lesion in dermatoscopy. Dermatoscopy requires a powerful lighting system and high quality magnifying lens, to inspect the skin structure and patterns. Dermatoscope is mainly used to access pigmented skin lesion, skin tumors, hair loss and for locating a splinter and detection of melanoma. It is also used to distinguish certain skin conditions, such as lichen planus, from others such as psoriasis and eczema.

Global dermatology devices market report is segmented on the basis of product, diagnostic devices type, diagnostic devices application, treatment device type, treatment device application, end-user and regional & country level. Based on product, global dermatology devices market is classified as diagnostics and treatment. Based upon diagnostic devices type, global dermatology devices market is classified intodermatoscopes, microscopes, other imaging devices, and biopsy devices. Based upon diagnostic devices application, global dermatology devices market is classified asskin cancer diagnosis, and others. Based upon treatment devices type, global dermatology devices market is classified into light therapy devices, lasers, electrosurgical equipment, liposuction devices, microdermabrasion devices, and cryotherapy devices. Based upon treatment devices application, global dermatology devices market is classified into hair removal, skin rejuvenation, acne, psoriasis, and tattoo removal, wrinkle removal and skin resurfacing, body contouring and fat removal, cellulite reduction, vascular and pigmented lesion removal, and others. Based upon end-user, global dermatology devices market is classified into hospitals, clinics and others.

The regions covered in this Dermatology Devices market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Dermatology Devices is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Market Dynamic–

Rising incidences of skin disorders (such as pigmentation, psoriasis, vascular lesion, and several tanning issues), increasing prevalence of skin cancer, growing demand for dermatologists and rise in geriatric population are some of the major factors driving the growth of the dermatology device market. According to Skin Cancer Foundation, an estimated 192,310 cases of melanoma will be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2019. Of those, 95,830 cases will be in situ (non-invasive), limited to the epidermis (the top layer of skin), and 96,480 cases will be invasive, penetrating the epidermis into the skin’s second layer (the dermis). Of these invasive cases, 57,220 will be men and 39,260 will be women. In addition increasing awareness about non-invasive aesthetic procedures and increasing healthcare awareness are also supplementing the market growth. However, strict regulatory requirements for medical devices, reimbursement issues, competitive pricing of manufacturers, and availability of low cost alternates act as major restraints for the growth of the global dermatology diagnostic device market.

Regional Analysis–

North America dominates the dermatology devices market due to the increasing prevalence of skin cancer and other skin diseases, such as eczema and rosacea in this region. Basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma are the most common types of skin cancer being reported in the United States. According to an estimate by American Cancer Society, about 5.4 million basal and squamous cell skin cancers are diagnosed each year (occurring in about 3.3 million Americans, as some people have more than one). About 8 out of 10 of these are basal cell tumors. Squamous cell cancers occur less often.

Europe is expected to be the second largest market of dermatology devices due to rising disposable income levels in developed countries and growing advancement in healthcare infrastructure. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the third largest market for dermatology devices with strong growth rate majorly due to the growing per capita income and growing medical tourism industry.

Dermatology Devices Market Segmentation:–

By Product:- Diagnostics, Treatment

By Diagnostic Devices Type:- Dermatoscopes, Microscopes, Other Imaging Devices, Biopsy Devices

By Diagnostic Devices Application:-Skin Cancer Diagnosis, Others

By Treatment Devices Type:- Light Therapy Devices, Lasers, Electrosurgical Equipment, Liposuction Devices, Microdermabrasion Devices, Cryotherapy Devices

By Treatment Devices Application:- Hair Removal, Skin Rejuvenation, Acne, Psoriasis, and Tattoo Removal, Wrinkle Removal and Skin Resurfacing, Body Contouring and Fat Removal, Cellulite Reduction, Vascular and Pigmented Lesion Removal, Others

By End-User:- Hospitals, Clinics, Others

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa

