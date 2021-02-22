Data Center Cooling Market Size, Share | Global Industry Research on Growth, Trends and Opportunity 2019-2027

The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Data Center Cooling Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Data Center Cooling Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Scope of The Report:

The global data center cooling market has seen growth as the data center cooling has been seeing rapid adoption in the market because of the energy efficiency, eco friendliness and the cost effectiveness it has.

The operators of data centers are using the cooling solutions for maintaining the temperature in the centers at a level which is within the limits that are permissible. The data centers have to work in an efficient manner all day long for the processing of a lot of data. In terms of the data processing, this equipment does the job of dissipating the heat energy and this generates a major needs for the cooling in order to prevent the damage which may happen to equipment by overheating. In simpler words, there are two kinds of systems, one is the water based and the other is air based. The air based cooling circulates the air in the data center for maintaining of the cooling and in case of water based, the water is used and it is further segmented into the immersion cooling along with the water-cooled racks where the flow of the liquids is across the hot components for maintaining temperature.

The telecom and IT segment is dominant in the global data center cooling market because of the rise in the levels of penetration and digitalization of these technologies like the cloud and big data in this industry. The technologies pose a major demand for the storage of data and its availability. These enterprises are demanding storage that is better along with the better IT facilities, connectivity for catering to these demands in an efficient manner. Furthermore, the proliferation of the smart devices and the consumer demands for the safeguarding of information and the financials has been expected to propel the demand for the cooling equipment. The industries have been adopting actively the solutions which are highly efficient as well as beneficial in terms of cost-efficiency.

Data Center Cooling Companies

The major players which operate in the global data center cooling market are,

Black Box Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

KG Fujitisu

Vertiv

Asetec

Hitachi Nortek Air Solutions

Schneider Electric Se

They have been trying to grab a major market share.

The Energy Efficiency Provided By The Data Center Cooling Is Boosting The Growth Of The Global Data Center Cooling Market

The number of data centers have seen an increase as there is the use of the latest technology. Hence with the increasing number of the data centers there is a demand for the solutions of data center cooling. This is expected to boost the growth of the global data center cooling market. The data center cooling market has been expected to reach unprecedented levels in this period of forecast. The room based cooling was the largest in the data center cooling market in terms of their market share and this was because of their effective cooling which they had achieved at a lower cost. This has been estimated to maintain a larger market share because of the ducts and pipes in comparison to the other types of cooling. The air based cooling and air conditioners maintain the temperature in the limits which are permissible. The cooling which is room base has been gaining mileage because of their cooling in an energy efficient manner.

North America To Lead The Global Data Center Cooling Market

In terms of the region, North America had been dominating the market size overall because of the advantages it has in terms of the advancements in technology and the recent developments that pertains to this market. Furthermore, the companies have been focusing on the implementation of cooling which is environment friendly and cost-effectiveness as well as environment friendly cooling solution which has in turn also fueled the growth of the market. Thought the region of Asia Pacific has been expected to see a good amount of growth because of the penetration of technology in their population.

Key Market Segments:

By Solution: Air conditioning, Chilling units, Cooling towers, Economizer systems, Liquid cooling systems, Control systems, Others

By Industry: BFSI, IT and Telecom, Research and Academic, Government and Defense, Retail, Energy, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others

By Service: Consulting, Installation and Deployment, Support and Maintenance

By Type of Cooling: Room Based Cooling, Row/Rack Based Cooling

By Data Center Type: Mid-Sized Data Centers, Enterprise Data Centers, Large Data Centers

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

