Dairy-Free Yogurt Market Study Based on Shares, Current Opportunities with Future Growth Scenario by 2027

Dairy-Free Yogurt Market research report is vital. This market report comprises of a market data that provides a detailed analysis of the industry and its impact based on applications and different geographical regions. It also carries out systemic analysis of growth trends and future prospects. The report makes available the current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2027.

The major players covered in the dairy-free yogurt report are Danone SA, COYO Pty. Ltd., Forager Project, The Coconut Collaborative, Lavva, Good Karma Foods Inc., NANCY’s, Hain Celestial, Daiya Foods Inc., Oatly AB, YOSO, Amande Cultured Almond Milk, Vitasoy, WhiteWave Services, Yoplait among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Market Segmentation: Global Dairy-Free Yogurt Market

Dairy-free yogurt market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research on dairy-free yogurt market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Dairy-free yogurt is also known as plant-based yogurt or non-dairy yogurt because it is derived from plant sources. It is a safe and natural alternative to dairy yogurt as it does not contain any dairy ingredients, mainly lactose. Thus, it is a good alternative for people prone to dairy allergies or intolerance.

High prevalence of lactose intolerance in major developed and developing countries, rising health consciousness among consumers and growing consumer preference for a vegan diet are the factors driving the growth of the dairy-free yogurt market. Fluctuations in the price of raw material and high manufacturing costs are the factors restraining the growth of the dairy-free yogurt market.

One of the major challenges that can limit the growth of the dairy-free yogurt market is higher cost price. The dairy-free yogurt market is expected to pave way for many opportunities for the dairy-free yogurt market players due to the growing awareness about the health benefits of eating dairy-free yogurt and launching products aimed at children.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions:

The countries covered in the dairy-free yogurt market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the dairy-free yogurt market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of the presence of major market players in the region and increasing demand for plant-based among consumers.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Type (Almond, Coconut, Cashew, Soy, Oat, Hemp, Rice, Others),

Flavour (Original/Plain, Vanilla, Strawberry, Blueberry, Mango, Raspberry, and Peach),

End-User (Household, Food Service Industry),

Category (Conventional, Organic),

Packaging Type (Tubs, Pouches, Others),

Distribution Channel (Store Based, Non-Store Based)

Key Points: Global Dairy-Free Yogurt Market

In 2017, the global dairy free yogurt market is dominated by Danone SA followed by Nush Foods, Hain Celestial and Oatly AB

The Almond segment is dominating the global dairy free yogurt market.

Almond segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 20.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Dairy-Free Yogurt Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the Dairy-Free Yogurt market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the Dairy-Free Yogurt market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global Dairy-Free Yogurt market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: Dairy-Free Yogurt Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

