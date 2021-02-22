Cycle Apparel Market Size, 2021 Industry Growth, Regional Analysis & Outlook 2027

The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Cycle Apparel Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Cycle Apparel Market place for the forecast 2021– 2027.

Scope of The Report:

The global rise in the sales of bicycles and the cyclists has increased the demand for the apparel of cycling. Furthermore, a rise in the level of health consciousness and the adoption of the green transport in the consumers has also fueled the demand for the bicycles all over the world which has in turn created the demand for the cycling apparel in the world.

The cycle apparel domain consists of the clothing which is worn by the cyclists particularly the professional ones in a cycle race. These apparel help the cyclists by providing convenience while cycling. Various cycle apparel include gloves, bottom wear, top wear, accessories, gloves, rain jackets, jerseys, body insulators, t-shirts, body socks, overshoes, and so on.

On the basis of product the market of cycling apparel in the world can be segmented into the gloves, bottom wear, top wear, accessories and gloves. The segment of top wear may further be segmented even more into the rain jackets, jerseys, body insulators, t-shirts, as well as the body socks and overshoes and also gloves. Similarly, the segment of bottom wear maybe divided into the segments of shorts, pants and tights. As far as the consumer is concerned, the apparel may be divided into men or women’s apparel. In terms of distribution it can be divided into offline and online channel. The offline segment has been further divided into further sub-segments of the channel of direct-to-consumer channel as well as websites also the third party channels online. In terms of region, the cycling apparel market globally has been segregated into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Africa and Middle East along with South America.

Cycle Apparel Manufacturers

The significant companies which are operating in the market of cycling apparel globally include,

ASSOS

Adidas AG

Black Sheep

Grant Manufacturing Company

Specialized Bicycle components

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Halfords Group

Velocio International

Environment Consciousness To Drive The Global Cycle Apparel Market

The major growth factor for the market of cycling apparel has been the awareness which has come due to the environment and the fitness consciousness that is increasing the demand for bicycles. A factor which is restraining the growth is the cost of the apparel which is always on the higher side making it a hindrance. Rise in the e-commerce, as well as third party sales online of the cycle apparel, has propelled the market of cycling apparel globally.

Asia Pacific Market To Lead The Global Cycle Apparel Market

Asia Pacific is a market which has been expected to be one of the biggest markets for apparel in the world. China is leading the market in this region and Japan, India and South Korea have been the other markets which are up and coming in the field of cycling apparel in Asia Pacific. Europe has been a major market for the apparel. Germany is known as a leader in the apparel market for cycles in the region in the coming years. United Kingdom and also France have been performing well in the sector. The North American region has been expected to be the prominent one for the apparel of cycling in the period of forecast. The United States has been projected to lead the market in the forecast making North America the leader in the market.

The demand for the affordable, eco-friendly cycles has been on the rise in the region of Asia Pacific which has fueled the demand for the cycles in Asia Pacific and then fueled the demand for the apparel in India and China. South Africa is a major market for the cycling apparel and this is propelling the growth in the sector of Middle East and Africa. Brazil is one more major sector in the market of South America in this period which has been on the rise and is driving the sector. Argentina too is doing well in the sector.

Key Market Segments:

By Type: Professional Cycling Apparel, Amateur Cycling Apparel

By Application: Male Cyclist, Female Cyclist

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

