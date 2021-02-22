Cyber Deception Market Size, Status and Business Outlook 2021-2026

The Market Research on the “Cyber Deception Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Cyber Deception market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Cyber Deception investments from 2021 till 2026.

The cyber deception market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.45%, during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The prominent players in the Global Cyber Deception Market :

Illusive Networks, LogRythm Inc., ForeScout Technologies, Acalvio Technologies, Fidelis Cybersecurity (TopSpin Security), Allure Security, and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– May 2019 – LogRhythm, the company powering the worlds most modern enterprise security operations centers (SOCs), announced that it has released a cloud-based version of its NextGen SIEM Platform: LogRhytm Cloud. LogRhythms NextGen SIEM Platform is already used by some of the worlds largest and best-known enterprises. Collecting and analyzing trillions of security events and threat indicators each week, LogRhythm enables precise detection and accelerated neutralization of sophisticated cyber threats for SOCs across the globe. These benefits are driven by LogRhythms end-to-end platform architecture, its patented machine-based analytics and its embedded security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) functionality.

– April 2019 – apid7, Inc., a leading provider of security analytics and automation, announced it has acquired NetFort, a company that provides end-to-end network traffic visibility and analytics across cloud, virtual and physical networks. Rapid7 plans to bring NetForts network monitoring, visibility and analytics capabilities into its Insight cloud to help customers securely advance.

Key Market Trends: –

Increasing Cyber Attacks to Drive the Market

– According to the World Economic Forum, cyber-attacks are one of the largest threats across the globe and require high-end security. Software infiltration and cloud-hacks are likely to be the major instances of cyber-attacks. As a result, there is an increase in internal security reviews and audits, in cloud-based companies, giving rise in demand cyber deception solutions.

– F-Secure, a cyber-security company based in Finland, published that cyber attack threats increases to fourfold. The total of 1836 million honeypot attack has occurred during FY 2017 -2018. Moreover, attackers are now targeting manufacturing industries. Financial gain (53 %) and industrial espionage (47 %) are the main motives behind cyber attacks on the manufacturing industry. In manufacturing, 86 % of the cyber attacks are targeted. These certain instances of cyber-attacks, which in turn expected to propel the market growth over the upcoming years, at a significant rate.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth

– In the year 2018, according to a study done by Cisco, in the APAC region, many companies received up to 10,000 threats a day which means 6 threats are received every minute. 69% of companies surveyed received more than 5,000 threats a day.

– In Southeast Asia, 51% of all cyber attacks resulted in a loss of more than USD 1 million. Nearly 10% of respondents said that cyber attacks cost them more than USD 5 million.

– In addition to financial losses, cybersecurity incidents are also undermining APAC organizations ability to gain confidence with their consumers and other stakeholders, with 72% remarking that greater privacy concerns from their customers are adding more time to their sales cycle.

– According to Cisco, APAC security capabilities benchmark study, 15% of businesses in India suffered downtime lasting over a day, which is regionally, among the highest for this extent of time.17% of companies in India deal with 250,000-500,000 alerts per day, which is way above the regional benchmark of 6%. A staggering 26% of organisations in India reported that a breach cost over $5 million, which is very high compared to the regional benchmark of 14%.

