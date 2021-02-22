Crystal Oscillator Market Competitive Analysis and Global Research 2021-2026

The Market Research on the “Crystal Oscillator Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Crystal Oscillator market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Crystal Oscillator investments from 2021 till 2026.

The crystal oscillator market was valued at USD 2,055.7 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 2,281.2 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.2% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The prominent players in the Global Crystal Oscillator Market :

Nihon Dempa Kogyo (NDK) Co. Ltd, Hosonic Electronic Co. Ltd, Siward Crystal Technology Co. Ltd, Daishinku Corp., SiTime Corporation, TXC Corporation, and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– Feb 2020 – Kyocera Corporation announced that it successfully developed a proprietary technology to produce silicon MEMS resonators. These MEMS resonators are majorly used in IoT devices, ADAS, and EV technologies. With the development of this technology, the company can focus on expanding its portfolio in the emerging technology-enabled markets.

– Jan 2020 – Epson and Rohde & Schwarz, a provider of test and measurement equipment, announced their joint development of a modern test procedure for measuring the power supply noise rejection, to bring clarity and precision to real-world signal integrity design challenges. Through this, the companies may introduce and demonstrate the procedure and summarized data from Epson’s SG3225EEN low-noise differential crystal oscillator measured by the R&S FSWP phase noise analyzer from Rohde & Schwarz.

Key Market Trends: –

Consumer Electronics Segment is Expected to Hold the Major Market Share

The frequent, new launches of consumer electronic products are expected to fuel the market for crystal oscillators. Crystal oscillators are used in cable television systems, personal computers, digital cameras, radio systems, smartphones, and wearables, to name a few. ?

TXC Corporations SMD Crystal Oscillators with CMOS Output, 8N and 8R Series, are designed with specifications of an output frequency range of 4-54 MHz, supply voltage up to 3.63 V, and frequency stability at 25, 50, and 100 ppm, for making them ideal for smartphones and sip modules, among other compact portable consumer products.?

Epson and Rohde & Schwarz collaborated to offer a modern procedure for measuring power supply and noise rejection in oscillators, in line with innovations in inkjet techology, visual communications, and wearables. The joint venture may demonstrate the procedure and data from Epson’s SG3225EEN low-noise differential crystal oscillator, which may be measured by the R&S FSWP phase noise analyzer from Rohde & Schwarz.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Register the Fastest Growth

China is one of the significant markets for crystal oscillators, globally, owing to its strong position in consumer electronic, semiconductor, and other telecommunication device and equipment manufacturing. The country is one of the significant consumers and producers of the crystal oscillators.

In Asia-Pacific, South Korea is also one of the significant markets for crystal oscillators, owing to the massive adoption of the technology by the end-user industries in the country. The industries in the country, like consumer electronics, semiconductors, telecommunication equipment, and 5G services, are some of the significant adopters of crystal oscillators.

Japan is among the largest manufacturers of electronic equipment. It is also one of the prominent consumers of voltage-controlled oscillators in Asia-Pacific. The increased level of production of electronic devices, due to the rising competition in the market, and growing adoption of VCOs in the production of electronic music device are among the major factors driving this growth.

Major Highlights of TOC

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Research Methodology

Chapter 3: Executive Summary

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

Chapter 6: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 7: Investment Analysis

Chapter 8: Market Opportunities And Future Trends

