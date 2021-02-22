Cryocooler Market Global Competitive Insights and Outlook 2021-2026

The Market Research on the “Cryocooler Market 2021-2026”, now available with Market Insights Reports, Introduces systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The Cryocooler market report offers an overview of top company profiles with business value and demand status of the industry. The report also helps the user to understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and therefore the challenges that the market is facing. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Cryocooler investments from 2021 till 2026.

The Cryocooler market was valued at USD 2.73 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 4.11 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 7.12% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The prominent players in the Global Cryocooler Market :

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Limited, Sunpower Inc. (Ametek Inc.), Ricor – Cryogenic & Vacuum System, Brooks Automation Inc., Cryomech Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation and Others.

Competitive Analysis: –

– January 2020 – NASA recently developed a 20 Watt 20 Kelvin cryocooler is a critical step in enabling zero boil-off of liquid hydrogen. Active thermal control of cryogenic propellants is made possible by integrating a cryocooler to intercept and collect heat from the cryogenic tank support structure and/or a broad area cooled shield.

– January 2019 – The SHI Cryogenics Group added a new model to its line of Gifford-McMahon (GM) Cryocoolers with the introduction of the RDE-418D4 1.8/2.0W 4K Cryocooler. The RDE-418D4 is SHIs highest-capacity 4K Cryocooler to date, and extends the companys existing range of 0.1W to 1.5W models. SHIs 4K GM Cryocoolers are recognized as the most reliable and versatile systems available in the marketplace, featuring high cooling capacities, compact designs and orientation-free operation.

Key Market Trends: –

Healthcare is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– In the healthcare sector, increasing demand for cryocoolers is attributed to its extensive utilization in proton therapy, MRI systems, cryosurgery, and liquefaction of oxygen in hospitals. Proton therapy is a kind of particle therapy that directs proton beams at cancer cells with precision. Many high-powered magnets used in proton therapy are superconducting magnets and need to be cooled to liquid helium temperatures, using cryocoolers.

– Cancer is one of the deadly diseases claiming lives across the world. For instance, as per the National Cancer Institute, in 2018, an estimated 1,735,350 new cancer cases were diagnosed in the United States and 609,640 people died from the disease. Many cancer treatment centers and hospitals are investing in, or consider investing in this life-saving technology. This, in turn, is expected to impact the market demand over the forecast period.

– The Union Finance Minister of India announced various measures to boost the healthcare sector as a part of the first full-term budget of the second term of the Government presented in the Parliament. With an objective to enhance healthcare infrastructure, the government allocated INR 690 billion (Union Budget 2020-2021) for the healthcare sector.

North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Share

– North America is one among the leading regions for medical research, healthcare market innovations, and world-class care. The increasing number of cancer cases is one of the significant factors expected to impact the market studied in the region. In Canada, an estimated 206,200 new cases of cancer and 80,800 deaths from cancer occurred in 2017, as per the Canadian Cancer Society. Thus, to cure this, proton therapy is being adopted in the region. CDL Laboratories announced a USD 70 million investment to build a proton therapy cancer treatment centre in Montreal.

– Cryocoolers are also used for satellite monitoring and missile guidance in the military sector. The United States Navys aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R Ford has been installed with cryocooler technology.

– According to the United States Department of Energy, advances in cavity technology, materials, and cryocooler development may lower the barrier to industrial and medical applications of superconducting radiofrequency (SRF) technology. After completing more than 5,000 cavity tests in the Vertical Test Area (VTA) using liquid helium, in March 2020, a team from the SRF Institute’s R&D Department at Jefferson Lab cooled and successfully tested an SRF cavity for the first time in one of the VTA’s vertical cryostats without any liquid helium.

