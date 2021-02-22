COVID-19 Pandemic Effect and Impact Analysis on DNA Sequencing Market in 2020

Global DNA Sequencing Market – Extensive Number of Applications with Innovative Technologies is estimated to be 13.0 Billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 10.8%

The report “Global DNA Sequencing Market, By Product Type (Instruments, Consumables (Kits, Reagents), and Others), By Platform (Sanger, Next Generation Sequencing, and Others), By Application (Diagnostics, Personalized Medicine, and Others (Biomarkers, Forensics, and Reproductive Health), By End-user (Hospitals and Healthcare Organizations, Academics and Research Institutions, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.

Key Highlights:

In April 2018, Agilent Technologies signed an agreement to acquire Lasergen, Inc. to improve next-generation sequencing workflow for clinical applications.

In June 2018, Oxford Gene Technology lengthened its NGS Custom Cancer Panel, SureSeq myPanel, which allowed the investigators to focus on cancer-related genes.

In January 2018, Illumina, Inc. collaborated withKingMed Diagnostics to use Illumina’s NGS technology for hereditary disease and oncology testing.

In August 2018, Illumina accepted approval for MiSeq Dx Sequencing System from the China National Drug Administration.

Analyst View:

The cost for installation of sequencing platforms is declining significantly. This is estimated to have a positive impact on the demand for NGS techniques over the forecast period. Improvement in novel products and services by key players is also expected to drive the global DNA sequencing market growth. Further, companies are also focusing to increasing their installation base by providing the NGS services in different countries as well as launching economical sequencing devices for routine medical checkups. For instance, in April 2018, Agilent Technologies signed an agreement to acquire Lasergen, Inc. to improve next-generation sequencing workflow for clinical applications. Whereas, in June 2018, Oxford Gene Technology lengthened its NGS Custom Cancer Panel, SureSeq myPanel, which allowed the investigators to focus on cancer-related genes. Additionally, growth in collaborations & partnerships, rise in technological advancements in DNA sequencing, and increase in genome mapping programs globally are the major factors propelling growth of the target market. Moreover, rise in investment in R&D boosts the demand for DNA sequencing and thereby provides lucrative opportunities for the global market growth.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, platform, application, end-user, and region.

By product type, the consumables product segment accounted the largest share in the global DNA sequencing market, due to their complete use and need throughout the sample preparation, library construction, and other pre-requisite steps of DNA sequencing.

By platform, Next Generation Sequencing platforms estimated for the majority of the global market share in 2018. It consists of sequencing platforms, software and instruments that are used during the preparation of samples, libraries, and sequencing of those samples.

By application, the global market is segmented into diagnostics, personalized medicine, and others (biomarkers, forensics, and reproductive health

By end user, the global market is segmented into hospitals and healthcare organizations, academics and research institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others

By region, in 2018, North America dominated the key regional market and is expected to expand over the forecast period owing to precision medicine, simultaneous developments of NGS, and companion diagnostics. Strong presence of prominent key players, such as Roche Holding AG, contributes to the introduction of rapid and high throughput sequencing capabilities, thereby driving the global market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global DNA sequencing market includes Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Illumina, Inc., Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.), Merck KGaA, Eurofins Scientific, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

