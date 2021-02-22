COVID-19 Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of Coffee pods and Capsules Market

The report “Global Coffee pods and Capsules Market, By Type (Pods, and Capsules), By Sales Channel (On-Trade, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Retail Stores, and Online Sales Channels), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.

Key Highlights:

In November 2019, Lavazza launched compostable coffee pods

In October 2018, Illycafe and Jab team up on Nespresso-compatible coffee pods

Analyst View:

The global market for coffee capsules and pods packaging market is influenced by evolution and consistent innovation in the single serving packaging formats. Growing demand for convenient packaging formats and easy to use packaging demands has fueled the global market for single serving packaging formats. The global market for single serving and limited serving packaging formats such as coffee capsules and coffee pods are witnessing a trend of eco-logical designs and material capabilities. Bioplastics and bio degradable materials have emerged as preferred solution among manufacturers of coffee pods and coffee capsules. A shift from conventional plastics to bio plastics also supports the sustainable objectives of coffee brands and coffee products manufacturers. Growth and advancement in the global market for coffee capsules and coffee pods market is concurrently impacting the supply of raw materials and technology. Technology suppliers are supplying machines and systems that incorporate innovation, versatility in operation and options to customize specification. Technology suppliers are investing in advanced systems to support the growth and innovation in the global market for coffee capsules and coffee pods packaging.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global coffee pods and capsules market accounted for US$ 16.72 million in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 7.20% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, sales channel, and region.

By type, the coffee capsules segment is estimated to lead the coffee pod and capsule market.

By sales channel, the online retailing segment had a value share approaching 27% of the single-serve coffee maker market in 2018 and is predicted to further gain significant market share during the forecast period.

By region, The Europe market accounted for the largest share in the coffee pod and capsule market. Europe is expanding their collection of single-serve methods.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global Coffee pods and Capsules market includes Nepresso, Keurig Green Mountains, Kraft Foods, Luigi Lavazza, JDE, Nestle, Starbucks, Tassimo, Senseo, Dolce Gusto.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

