Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Latest Advancements and Business Opportunities 2021-2026

The report titled Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market has recently added by MarketIntelligenceData to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The content delivery network(CDN) market was valued at USD 11.76 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 49.61 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 27.30%, over the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Companies operating in the Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) market profiled in the report:– Amazon Web Services Inc.( NASDAQ: AMZN), Akamai Technologies Inc., Google LLC.( NASDAQ: GOOGL), Verizon Digital Media Services (Oath Inc.), Limelight Networks Inc., CDNetworks Co. Ltd, Fastly Inc., StackPath LLC, Edgemesh Inc., Tata Communications

Scope of the Report

A content delivery network (CDN) refers to a distributed group of servers which provides quick delivery of internet content. A content delivery network (CDN) enables the transfer of different features required for loading internet content such as HTML pages, javascript files, images, and videos. Moreover, CDN helps to handle large internet traffic by diverting the users to different servers, thereby load is distributed efficiently.CDN helps to provide solutions and services to different end-user verticals.

Key Market Trends

Media Delivery is Expected to Have a Significant Market Share

– The total world population using the internet stands at 56.3%, which is responsible for the growing online content. With the advent of 4K/UHD televisions, high definition supporting smart gadgets and improving connectivity are rising the expectations among the viewers for high-quality content.

– Many media organizations are making a transition toward digital distribution model. These transitions present a great market opportunity for CDN vendors. CDN vendors are increasingly focusing on the techniques for web performance optimization, in order to cater to the mobile and dynamic content requirements.

– The amount of mobile traffic for media-related services accounted for about 45%, which is further expected to increase. The need for content to be mobile-compatible is further expected to increase, owing to the expected growth of consumed data to about 4.5 GB per month, which is now at an amount of 900 MB on average.

– The data volume of CDN is increasing due to the advent of Peer-to-peer technology (p2p), 5G, Wearable Devices, IoT, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and much more technological innovation.

Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

Media Delivery

Cloud Security

Web Performance

Market Segment by Applications , covers:

Media and Entertainment

Advertising

E-Commerce

Healthcare

Business and Financial Services

Research and Education

Regional Analysis For Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Research Methodology :

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

