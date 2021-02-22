Construction Glass Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast 2021 – 2027

The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Construction Glass Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Construction Glass Market place for the forecast 2021– 2027.

Scope of The Report:

The rise in the need for materials which are friendly for the environment and save energy, advancement in technology and increase in the disposable incomes of the population which belong to the middle-class and the increase in need for construction which is sustainable are various factors responsible for the global construction glass market growth.

Construction Glass is a substitute to a lot of the building materials like wood, polycarbonate and bricks. This is because of its ability to increase the influx of the natural light in the buildings, safety, security and sustainability in terms of environment. Further, the advancements in the technologies for manufacturing has caused the production to be strong for the lightweight and strong glass in the industry of construction.

In terms of application, commercial category was responsible for the largest share in the market of construction glass and has also been expected to show good amount of growth in the period of forecast. This may be attributed to the ability it has for offering the protection from the UV rays which are harmful as well as the higher resistance it has to electricity and chemicals. In addition, the construction glasses are not affected by the changes in the environment. On the basis of the product type, the market has been bifurcated into the special glass and low-e glass. The applications include the non-residential and residential buildings. As per the chemical composition, the market has been categorized into potash lead, potash lime and soda lime.

Construction Glass Manufacturers

A few of the leading players in market of construction glass in the world are,

PPG Industries,

Guardian Industries,

AGC Glass Company,

Saint-Gobain,

Schott AG,

Asahi Glass,

Nippon Sheet Glass co

Rise In Construction Industry To Help In The Growth Of Global Construction Glass Market

The rise in the industry of construction which is advancing in the industry of glass and the need for temperature management of energy efficient have been major factors had driven the growth of construction glass market. The construction glass had helped in the increasing of influx of the building’s natural light. The property of the glass has been used in the solutions of advanced glazing for majorly reducing the need for cooling and heating in these buildings, in turn reducing the energy consumption as well as the CO2 emissions associated. Additionally, the advancements like the solar control glass, reducing glass and self-cleaning glass as well as insulated glazing glass have been increasing the demand for the products of construction glass as well as nonresidential construction. The global market for construction glass has been standing at a good pedestal and has been expected to show even more growth in the coming years.

Asia Pacific To Show Most Growth In Construction Glass Market

In the world, the construction glass market in the Asia Pacific region has held the biggest share of the market in terms of value. As industrialization becomes rapid and the increase in the activities of construction in nations which are developing like Malaysia, China, Thailand, and India, the markets in this region have been expected to see a fast level of growth in the forecast period and this is due to the increase in the facilities like the offices, malls, factories, manufacturing plants and the residential societies. Furthermore, the increase in the power of the individuals for purchasing and the increase in the use of the material in the suburban area had been expected to boost further, the demand for the region’s construction glass.

Moreover, the growth rapidly in the sector of infrastructure in the regions such as Middle East & Africa and South America has been expected to be serving as a big opportunity for the industry of construction and have therefore been touted to benefit the market in the years to come by.

Key Market Segments:

By Product Type: Low-e Glass (Hard Coat Low-e Glass, Soft Coat Low-e Glass, Solar Control Low-e Glass, Special Glass), Flat Glass (Laminated Glass, Toughened Glass, Others)

By Application: Residential, Nonresidential

By Chemical Composition: Soda-Lime, Potash-Lime, Potash-Lead

By Manufacturing Process: Float Process, Rolled/Sheet Process

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

