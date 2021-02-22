Conductive Polymer Capacitor Market Analysis – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

The new streams of application for conductive polymer capacitors through continuous developments are poised to drive the growth of global conductive polymer capacitor market over the forecast period. The on-going research activities in electronic component verse are focused on developing robust, long life, environmental friendly, low energy consuming and compact devices. The newly developed conductive polymer capacitors stand tall in all these criteria thus posing them as a potential solution for transforming consumer demands. As these polymer based capacitors eliminate the liquid electrolyte, they possess long life and ensure safety in operation, high capacitance, high ripple current, and strong heat resistibility. These properties make conductive polymer capacitors a go–to solution in automotive electronics, IT and industrial electronics amongst others. These newly developed capacitors are gaining popularity in non-conventional applications such as medical devices (hearing aid device, handheld device, heart pacemakers), smart lighting (LED, traffic lights, displays) to list a few. Within the medical industry, electronics are penetrating their way into increasing applications ranging from large imaging equipment to smart tags for surgical packs and healthcare wearables. For instance, the Tantalum based polymer capacitors of AVX Corporation is compatible with medical equipment such as Parkinson tremor control devices, cochlear hearing aid and insulin pump for diabetics amongst many others. The rising demand for insulin pumps across the globe owing to high diabetic population is poised to fuel the demand for polymer based capacitors. Medical implants such as cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD), gastric stimulators, neuro-stimulators and others have to pass through stringent checks to ensure their operational safety. The Tantalum based conductive polymer capacitors are viable for this applications owing to their self-healing capability, high reliability and compactness in size for mini or micro devices. Thus, the advantages of newly developed polymer capacitor technologies are poised to witness increased demand from non-conventional applications over the forecast years thus, boosting the growth of conductive polymer capacitor market across the globe.

The trend of handheld and mobile medical devices is on upsurge with rising on filed applications. The current COVID-19 pandemic has pushed healthcare professionals to perform a large number of screening and monitoring activities in the affected zones. This rise in demand for handheld medical devices is anticipated to fuel the demand for reliable passive electronic components including capacitors, thus boosting the growth of global conductive polymer capacitor market over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, global conductive polymer capacitor market was valued at US$ 9273.1 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period reaching to US$ 24317.2 in 2027. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of conductive polymer capacitor market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

Conductive polymer aluminum capacitors dominated the global conductive polymer capacitor market in 2018 owing to high capacitance range, voltage range, frequency characteristics and other preferable properties.

Asia Pacific held the highest market share in global conductive polymer capacitor market in 2018 and is expected to register highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the period of next eight years owing to high demand of passive electronic components from wide array of industries.

Some of the players operating in the conductive polymer capacitor market are Arrow Electronics, Inc., AVX Corporation, Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc. (CDE), ELNA CO., LTD, Illinois Capacitor, Inc., KEMET ELECTRONICS CORPORATION, Lelon Electronics Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., NICHICON CORPORATION, Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, ROHM CO., LTD., Rubycon Corporation, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Samwha Capacitor Group, SUN Electronic Industries Corporation, Tecate Group and Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. amongst others.

Global Conductive Polymer Capacitor Market:

By Product Type

Conductive Polymer Aluminum Capacitor

Conductive Polymer Aluminum Solid Capacitor

Conductive Polymer Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor

Conductive Polymer Hybrid Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor

Conductive Polymer Tantalum Solid Capacitor

Conductive Polymer Niobium Capacitors

Conductive Polymer Niobium Solid Capacitors

Conductive Polymer Niobium Electrolytic Capacitors

By Type of Anode Material

Aluminum

Tantalum

By Shape of Capacitor

Chip Type

Lead Type

Large Can Type

By Type of Electrolyte

Wet

Solid

By Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Electronics

IT and Telecommunication

Aerospace and Defense

Power and Energy

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

