Clinical Laboratory Services Market Size, Share | Global Industry Research on Growth, Trends and Opportunity 2019-2027

Clinical Laboratory Services Market is valued at USD 23016.2 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 36717.9 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period.

Growing incidences of several orthopedic disorders, arrival of 3D imaging technology and rising preference to portable point-of-care devices are the some of the major factors driving the market growth.

Scope of Clinical Laboratory Services Market Report

Clinical laboratory services are tests provided by medical labs which helps in diagnosis and treatment of patients. This includes a public health role in detection, prevention, and control of communicable diseases. These laboratories are manned by medical technologist (clinical laboratory scientist) who is trained to perform various tests to sample of biological specimens collected from its patients. Most of the clinical laboratories are suited within or near hospital facilities to provide easy access to both physicians and their patients. Clinical laboratory services are almost cost effective, and least invasive source of the objective information used in clinical decision-making. Clinical laboratory services have a straight impact on many aspects of patient care including, but not limited to length of stay, patient safety, resource utilization and customer satisfaction. Thus, the clinical laboratory professional is a crucial partner in providing patient care, and making direct improvements in the lives of patients, in the maintenance of the public’s health, and in the efficacy of individual health care providers.

Global clinical laboratory services market report is segmented on the basis of type, service providers and regional & country level. Based on type, global clinical laboratory services market is classified as clinical chemistry, medical microbiology & cytology, human & tumor genetics, and other esoteric tests. Based upon service providers, global clinical laboratory services market is classified into hospital-based laboratories, clinic-based laboratories and stand-alone laboratories.

The regions covered in this clinical laboratory services market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of clinical laboratory services is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Clinical Laboratory Services Market Key Players –

Global clinical laboratory services market report covers prominent player like.

Siemens AG

Sonic Healthcare Limited

Carlyle Group

NeoGenomics, Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Cinven, Sanofi S.A.

Novartis International AG,

TPG Capital.

Market Dynamics

Clinical laboratory services market is in its developing stage due to the increasing incidence rate of diabetes, cancer, and other infectious diseases; as the number of patient pool increases and leads to foster the demand for clinical laboratory services. According to National Cancer Institute, the number of new cases of cancer is 439.2 per 100,000 men and women per year between 2011-2015 cases. The number of cancer deaths is 163.5 per 100,000 men and women per year between 2011-2015 cases. However, factors such as inadequate reimbursements, lack of skilled professionals, and stringent government policies may hinder the growth of the market. Additionally, independent laboratories are also anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increase in initiatives by significant market players to introduce innovative solutions in disease detection technology have open wider opportunity to the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the clinical laboratory services market due to the presence of key players that provide advanced test solutions and the rise in chronic diseases prone elderly population in this region. According to National Health Council, generally incurable and ongoing, chronic diseases affect approximately 133 million Americans, representing more than 40% of the total population of this region. By 2020, that number is projected to grow too an estimated 157 million, with 81 million having multiple conditions. Asia Pacific is the third largest market for clinical laboratory services market due to rising need of clinical laboratory services in developing countries like India and China.

Clinical Laboratory Services Market Segmentation:

By Type:- Clinical Chemistry, Medical Microbiology & Cytology, Human & Tumor Genetics, Other Esoteric Tests

By Service Provider:- Hospital-Based Laboratories, Clinic-Based Laboratories, Stand-Alone Laboratories

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

