Cervical Cancer Treatment Market Growth Scenario with Emerging Opportunities to 2028 | FMI Report with Expert Review

Key Players –

Institut Curie, recently launched a new clinical trial, under the name of NiCOL, with a focus on patients suffering from late-stage cervical cancers. Aimed at assessing the optimal dosage of Nivolumab, monoclonal antibodies, researchers are said to assess the clinical effectiveness of NiCOL, along with its immunological and genetic mechanisms during the pelvic chemo-radiotherapy stage. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, on the other hand, are studying the efficacy of LN-145, an autologous tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL), aimed at providing a second-line option for cervical cancer treatment- recurrent metastatic, and persistent.

Impact of Covid-19 pandemic on market

Due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic globally, imaging modalities is widely preferred by most healthcare professionals as it provides a primary diagnosis in a short time. All the imaging technologies involving nuclear imaging have been used exhaustively to study Covid-19 and its effect on different patients in each demography. The increasing requirement for advanced imaging solutions is projected to drive the development studies globally. The report will account for Covid19 as a key market contributor.

Cervical Cancer Treatment Market Segmentation –

The report of cervical cancer treatment market offers an in-depth segmental analysis:

On the basis of disease indication, the cervical cancer treatment market is divided into

Pre-malignant lesions- Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia (CIN-1, CIN-2, CIN-3)

Early invasive stage (IA – IB1 – IIA1)

Advanced invasive stage (IB2 – IIA2 – IIB – IIIA – IIIB – IVA)

On the basis of treatment type, the cervical cancer treatment market is divided into

Chemotherapy (cisplatin, carboplatin, paclitaxel, doxorubicin, gemcitabine, bevacizumab etc).

Cryotherapy.

Targeted therapy (bevacizumab, Pazopanib).

Hormone therapy (oestrogen, progesterone, progestogens and testosterone).

Simple hysterectomy.

Radiation therapy (Brachytherapy-BT and External beam therapy-EBT).

LEEP- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure

Cold knife conization.

Laser surgery.

Cone biopsy.

Radical trachelectomy.

On the basis of end user, the cervical cancer treatment market is divided into

Hospitals.

Diagnostic centers.

Cancer Palliative care clinics.

Pharmacies.

Regions Covered in the Global Cervical Cancer Treatment Market Report 2021:

The Middle East and Africa(GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

