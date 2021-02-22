Business Impacts of COVID-19 on Blockchain in Healthcare Market Strategies of Major Industry Competitors

As per a P&S Intelligence report, the global blockchain in healthcare market is predicted to reach a value of $890.5 million by 2023, from $44.6 million in 2017, and is expected to advance at a 67.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023).

When end user is taken into consideration, the blockchain in healthcare market is categorized into healthcare payers, pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and others. Among all these, the pharmaceutical companies’ category is expected to account for over 50.0% share of the market in 2023. These companies are widely exploring and adopting the blockchain technology, majorly in the areas of drug discovery and clinical trials and supply chain management. In addition to this, the adoption of this technology is projected to rise in the pharmaceutical industry, owing to its advantages, including data security.

Geographically, the blockchain in healthcare market was dominated by North America in 2017, however, the European region is projected to emerge as the largest market by 2023. The major reasons for this is the implementation of various blockchain initiatives by private and public sector players in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to progress at the fastest pace during the forecast period, which can be ascribed to the increasing focus on the blockchain technology in the region for catering to the unmet needs in areas of drug supply chain management and clinical data exchange and interoperability.

