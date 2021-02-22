Bromelain Market Analysis by COVID-19 Impact, Size, Trends, Key Players and Projection 2027

“

Comprehensive Research on Global Bromelain Market 2021 with Industry Growth Analysis, Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2027.

Global Bromelain Market Research Report 2021-2027 :

The global Bromelain market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Bromelain market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Enzybel International Sa, Enzyme Technology (Pty) Ltd, Hong Mao Biochemicals Co. Ltd, Great Food Group Of Companies and more – all the leading players operating in the global Bromelain market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Bromelain market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the Bromelain market.

Global Bromelain Market is valued approximately at USD 37.6 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 7.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Bromelain is a protein-digesting enzyme produced from fruit and stem of pineapples. U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has categorized Bromelain as a dietary supplement, and generally recognized as safe (GRAS) used in various applications including pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and cosmetics sectors. It is used for pain and swelling, joint stiffness, muscle soreness, and also helps to relieve cardiovascular diseases, such as stroke, heart attack, peripheral artery disease, and high blood pressure. The growing demand from various end-use industries such as animal feed, household care, textile industry etc., and increasing adoption of bromelain in cosmetics industry are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. In cosmetic sector, bromelain is majorly used to reduce wrinkles, acne, and treat dry skin, as rising demand for anti-ageing cosmetic products and awareness towards skin care products drive the demand for bromelain market. For instance: As per Statista, the global sale of anti-aging products was around USD 50.17 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow approximately to USD 66.2 billion in 2023. Moreover, the growing women working class population will lead the demand of skin care products which in turn result to increase the demand of the market. For instance: According to International Labour Organization, the global employment rate among women in 2018 was 69.3 in developing countries and 52.4 in developed countries. Also, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics around 18.4 million women were in the labor force in 1950 and has been increased by 73.5 million, comprising 46.8 percent of the overall labor force in 2015. It is also projected to rise to 77.2 million comprising 47.2 percent of the overall labor force in 2024. However, lack of awareness about the benefits of bromelain in emerging economies and harmful side effects of bromelain is the major factor restraining the growth of global Bromelain market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Bromelain market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the the positive outlook towards the meat & seafood and healthcare industries of China, India, Japan, Malaysia, and Indonesia is anticipated to fuel the product demand.

Major market player included in this report are:

Enzybel International SA,

Enzyme Technology (PTY) Ltd

Hong Mao Biochemicals Co., Ltd

Great Food Group of Companies

Nanning Doing-Higher Bio-Tech Co., Ltd

Biozym Gesellschaft für Enzymtechnologie mbH

Cn Lab Nutrition

Arisun ChemPharm

Hangzhou Huajin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Co., Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Healthcare Industry

Meat & Seafood industry

Dietary Supplements Industry

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Bromelain Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Market Research Port provides research reports that are competitively priced for you. So, Get in touch with us today for the latest report on the Bromelain market.

