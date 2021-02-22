Blood Fluid Warming System Market: in-depth analysis of growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Blood Fluid Warming System Market: Overview

Rising incidence of hypothermia is predicted to account for significant growth of blood fluid warming system market over the 2020 – 2030 forecast period. According to published data of the Centers for Disease Control, there are approximately 1,301 deaths reported due to hypothermia each year in the past decade. Hypothermia mostly occurs in cold regions due to prolonged exposure to low and subzero temperatures. Hypothermia usually happens due to loss of considerable body heat, and symptoms depend on the body temperature.

Function-wise, blood fluid warming system works by warming blood to a temperature that is safe for transfer to patients. It features automatic adjustment of temperature to flow rate and an easy to use alarm system.

Key parameters based on which the blood fluid warming system market is divided are product, distribution channel, application, and region.

The report on blood fluid warming system market presents an in-depth analysis of growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the said market over the 2020 – 2030 forecast period. The report analyzes key segments and provides market size projections of key segments over the 2020 – 2030 forecast period. Furthermore, the report delves into the competitive landscape of the blood fluid warming system market. The report provides valuable insights into growth strategies of key players, and how existing and new players can leverage them to formulate winning growth strategies.

Blood Fluid Warming System Market: Key Trends

Increasing number of hypothermia cases in cold countries is a key factor boosting the blood fluid warming system market. Blood fluid warming system is a medical device used to warm bloods or fluids before transfusion to patients; Blood fluid warming systems are mostly used in emergency settings, operating rooms, and intensive care units to prevent hypothermia in patients.

Rise in birth rate world over, resulting in increasing number of infants is indirectly spiking demand for blood fluid warming system. Likewise, increasing average life expectancy of individuals is another key factor stoking boosting the blood fluid warming system market. Clinically, occurrence of hypothermia is mostly observed in the elderly and infants, hence, increasing infant and geriatric population is fuelling the blood fluid warming system market.

Besides this, increasing incidence of thyroid, diabetes, and increasing use of abusive drugs are some other factors fuelling the blood fluid warming system market.

Increasing rate of surgical procedures under anesthesia also fuels the blood fluid warming system market. This is because patients under anesthesia cannot control their blood temperature, thus blood fluid warming systems are used to avoid complications related to unintended hypothermia.

Blood Fluid Warming System Market: Regional Assessment

Geographically, the global blood fluid warming system market is divided into North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Latin America, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America, among them, dominates the blood fluid warming system market followed by Europe. Freezing temperatures in most parts of the regions for several months in a year, and prevalence of ice skating wherein accidents and mishaps result in exposure to freezing temperatures puts forth demand for blood fluid warming systems. This bolsters the blood fluid warming system market in these regions.

Blood Fluid Warming System Market: Competitive Landscape

The blood fluid warming system market is a competitive playfield with a number of large players who compete for larger share. Product innovation and product improvement are the key focus of keen players in the blood fluid warming system market. Prominent players in the blood fluid warming system market include Emit Corporation, The 3M Company, Smiths Medical, The 37 Company, Foshan Keewell, GE Healthcare, Meridian Medical Systems, CareFusion, Barkey GmbH, and Becton, Dickinson, and Company.

