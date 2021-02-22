Blood Collection Devices Market to reach US$ 14,228.70 million by 2027 – Nipro, Narang Medical Limited, Greiner AG, Sekisui Chemical Co

The blood collection devices market was valued at US$ 9,060.98 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 14,228.70 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2020–2027.

Blood collection devices help in safe withdrawal of blood. Blood is collected from donor to perform various diagnostic tests. Needles & rings, lancets, and other devices are used for arterial and venous blood collection. Arterial blood collection has various advantages such as arterial blood gas sampling and intraoperative blood salvage. However, with the growing number of accidents & trauma cases, rising incidence of infectious disease, and developing liquid biopsy technology have improved associated healthcare processes. However, the shortage of qualified personnel will impede the market growth. Furthermore, the growth opportunities among emerging nations are likely to offer significant opportunities for the growth of the global blood collection devices market.

Blood Collection Devices Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments

BD, Terumo Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., SARSTEDT AG and Co. KG., Nipro, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Grenier, Inc., SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO. LTD., Narang Medical Limited, and FL MEDICAL s.r.l are among the prominent players present in the blood collection devices market.

Based on product, the blood collection devices market is segmented into blood collection tubes, blood collection needles/holders, blood collection sets, and others. In 2019, the blood collection needles/holders segment accounted for the largest share of the global blood collection devices market. The growth of the segment attributes to the increasing adoption of the products in various medical diagnostic and treatment procedures. Moreover, repeat purchases and high affordability are some of the primary factors contributing to the dominance of the segment in the global blood collection devices market.

To comprehend global Blood Collection Devices market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

