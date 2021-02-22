Bioresorbable Stent Market Research Report 2021 Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Bioresorbable Stent Market is valued at USD 271.5 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 602.4 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 12.06% over the forecast period.

The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Bioresorbable Stent Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Bioresorbable Stent Market place for the forecast 2021– 2027

Get Sample Copy of The Report@https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/600

Scope of The Report:

The use of bioresorbable stents in interventional cardiology is a new approach in the treatment of coronary artery disease. This technology was introduced to overcome limitations of current metallic drug-eluting stents such as late in-stent restenosis and permanently caging the vessel. It is mainly aimed to provide temporal support to the vessel before being degraded and resorbed by the body, promoting vessel healing and restoration of vasomotion. Currently, there are several bioresorbable scaffolds that are under development with some already commercially available. The major advantages of bioresorbable stents include: restoration of vessel anatomy (after resorption there is no segment straightening, no edges that could alter blood flow), restoration of vessel physiology as there is no metal cage full vasomotion is possible both in terms of cell signals and vessel relaxation/contraction, No thrombogenity when the scaffold is resorbed and others.

Global Bioresorbable Stent market report is segmented on the basis material, absorption rate, application, end-user and region & country level. By material, the market is segmented into bioresorbable polymer based stents and bioresorbable metallic stents. By absorption rate, the market is segmented into slow absorption stents and fast absorption stents. By application, the market is segmented into coronary artery diseases and peripheral artery diseases. By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and cardiac centers.

The regions covered in this Bioresorbable stent Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of Bioresorbable stent is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Bioresorbable stent Manufacturers

Some major key players for global Bioresorbable stent market are,

Abbott

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

REVA Medical, Inc

Elixir Medical Corporation

Arterial Remodeling Technologies

others.

Bioresorbable Stent Market Dynamics –

Increasing number of patients of heart attack and people who are stroke susceptible are the major factors driving the demand for bioabsorbable stent. For example; according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; 735,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. Additionally, without a permanent metal structure left behind, natural and important functions of the artery vessel such as vasomotion and normalization of shear stress patterns resume is also supplementing the market demand for bioabsorbable stents. Furthermore, the busy lifestyle, unhealthy foods and less physical activity increase the chances of having cardiovascular disease and foster the market growth. However, high cost, government regulations and other issues with stent are hindering the market. Moreover, technological advancement to develop more innovative bioabsorbable stents can create opportunities for the further growth of the market.

Get Methodology of Report @https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/600

North America is Dominate the Global Bioresorbable Stent Market.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of global bioresorbable stent market. This growth is mainly attributed to high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the busy lifestyle and unhealthy foods heart disease in this region. For example; as per U.S. Department of Health & Human Services; In the United States, someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds. Every year, about 805,000 Americans have a heart attack. Additionally, increase number of cases of stent implants yearly in this region is also fostering the market growth. North America is followed by Europe due to the increasing technological advancements and growing awareness about the benefits of bioresorbable stent usage. Asia pacific is expected to witness a significant growth in this market owing to the growing awareness regarding advantages of PCI procedures, and increased R&D investments on innovative coronary stents in this region.

Key Benefits for Global Bioresorbable stent Market Report–

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Bioresorbable Stent Market Segments:

By Material: Bioresorbable polymer based stents, Bioresorbable metallic stents

By Absorption Rate: Slow- absorption stents, Fast- absorption stents

By Absorption Rate: Coronary Artery Diseases, Peripheral Artery Diseases

By End User: Hospitals, Cardiac Centers

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Get Full Report :@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/medical-device/bioabsorbable-stent-market-size-and-share