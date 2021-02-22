Biophotonics Market Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2027

Global Biophotonics Market is valued at USD 41.58 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 89.08 Billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 11.50% over the forecast period.

Increasing geriatric population is the major growth factor of the Global Biophotonics Market.

Scope of the Report:

Biophotonics is a multidisciplinary research area acceptance all light-based technologies applied to the life sciences and medicine. It is used for the development techniques which complement the range of current imaging and therapeutic techniques in common clinical use. It is alarmed with the use of light, in the visible for purpose of reviewing biological tissue, cells and molecules. The Biophotonics Technics is used for examine molecular mechanism, function and structure in biology. Biophotonics technique is used in different application like Spectroscopy, Photo mechanics and Fiber optic sensors.

Global Biophotonics market report is segmented on the basis of end-use, application and regional & country level. Based on end-Use, global biophotonics market is classified as tests and components, medical therapeutics, medical diagnostics and non-medical application. Based on application, global biophotonics market is classified as see-through imaging, microscopy, inside imaging, spectro molecular, other analytics sensing, light therapy, surface imaging and biosensors.

The regions covered in this Biophotonics market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Biophotonics is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Biophotonics Companies-

Global Biophotonics Market report covers prominent players like,

IPG Photonics Corp.

Idex Corp.

Toshiba

Procter & Gamble

Horiba

Precision Photonics Corp.

Roche

GE

Philips

Danone

Affymetrix, Inc.

Andor Technology Ltd

Becton

Dickinson & Co

Carl Zeiss AG

FEI Company

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Lumenis Ltd.

Olympus Corp.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Zecotek Photonics Inc.

others.

Market Dynamics–

Increasing population of elderly patients is the major driving factor of global biophotonics market growth. In the recent years, increasing health related problems is also supplementing the market growth. Biophotonics is advanced in number of fields like laser, imaging technology and etc. In addition, improving imaging and therapeutic procedures that are commonly set for clinical purposes, including advances in lasers, optics, and fluorescence detectors is also augmenting the market growth. Biophotonics technique is used in research cancer cell. Furthermore, Due to the rapidly increasing cancer patients globally increases the demand for biophotonics. However, high equipment cost and lack of skilled professionals are the restraining factor of biophotonics market. Moreover, increasing research on cancer treatment methods can be an opportunity for the further growth of global biophotonics market.

Regional Analysis –

North America is expeceted to dominate the global biophotonics market due to the government’s initiatives, favorable healthcare infrastructure and increased investment in R&D activities to develop the industry. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, Alzheimer disease is also foster biophotonics market growth in this region. Asia pacific is an emerging market in biophotonics. Increasing awareness about chronic disease is the major factor which boosting the biophotonics market. For example, Among the 15 Asian countries the highest incidence rates for total cancer in males, whereas female total cancer incidence rates are highest. These factors are boosting the biophotonics market in this region.

Market Segmentation:–

By End-User: Tests and components, Medical therapeutics, Medical diagnostics, Non-medical application

By Application: See-through imaging, Microscopy, Inside imaging, Spectro molecular, Light therapy, Surface imaging, Biosensors

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

