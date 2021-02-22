Biological Data Visualization Market Growth Opportunities, Trends, Key Players and Projections by 2027

“

Report Attribute Details Estimation Year 2021 Historical Data 2015 – 2020 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Segments Covered Product Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions, Top Companies and more. Top Companies 3M Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Genialis, Inc., Agilent Technologies, QIAGEN, Carl Zeiss AG, Oxford Instruments, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Genedata AG, Olympus Corporation Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa and more

The global Biological Data Visualization market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Biological Data Visualization market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. 3m Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Genialis Inc., Agilent Technologies, Qiagen and more – all the leading players operating in the global Biological Data Visualization market have been profiled in this research report.

Global Biological Data Visualization Market is valued approximately at USD 741.9 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Biological Data Visualization includes advances in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technologies and new sequencing machines for better understanding of networks and interactions of chemical components, as well as the analysis of relations such as gene regulation, alignments, macromolecular structures, phylogenies, systems biology, microscopy, variance, co-variance etc. It is used in various end use application including hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic research and others. The rising adoption of virtual reality environment and advanced analytical tool along with the growing utilization of AI for big data concerns with large size and complexity of biological data are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising R&D spending on pharmaceutical and healthcare sector in order to provide advanced technologies will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: as per Statista, the global research and development spending in pharmaceutical industry was USD 136 billion in 2012 and has been risen to USD 186 billion in 2019 . Also, it is expected to rise to USD 233 billion spending of global research and development in pharmaceutical industry in 2026. However, the unavailability of computational consistency for data management and problems related to user interface is the major factor restraining the growth of global Biological Data Visualization market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Biological Data Visualization market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the high R&D investment in the region positively impacts the advancement of these sectors, accelerating the demand for analysis software to visualize the biological data generated or required for these fields. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

3M Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Genialis, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

QIAGEN

Carl Zeiss AG

Oxford Instruments

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Genedata AG

Olympus Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technique:

Microscopy

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Sequencing

X-ray Crystallography

Others

By Application:

Cell and Organism Imaging

Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling

Genomic Analysis

Alignments, Phylogeny, and Evolution

Systems Biology

By Platform:

Windows

Mac OS

Linux

Others

By End Use:

Academic Research

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Other Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Biological Data Visualization Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Market Research Port provides research reports that are competitively priced for you.

