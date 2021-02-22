Biobutanol Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Biobutanol Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global biobutanol market grew at a CAGR of around 9% during 2015-2020. Biobutanol, or butyl alcohol, is a chemical compound used as a fuel in internal combustion (IC) engines or as an organic solvent. It is usually manufactured by microbial fermentation of starch, sugar, and cellulosic feedstock. Compared to the traditionally used ethanol and gasoline, biobutanol is non-corrosive, immiscible in water, less flammable, and has higher energy content. It also releases lesser quantities of hydrocarbons, nitrogen oxide, and carbon monoxide upon combustion. As a result, biobutanol is widely used to manufacture rubber, paints, coatings, resins, pharmaceuticals, food-grade extractants, chemical intermediates, and herbicides. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global biobutanol market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Market Trends:

The biobutanol market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for energy-efficient fuel worldwide. Furthermore, due to the increasing environmental concerns regarding the release of excessive greenhouse gasses, the governments of several nations are implementing stringent policies to promote the use of bio-based products. This is positively influencing the market for biobutanol on a global level. Additionally, biobutanol is extensively used to produce chemicals, acetates, acrylates, glycol, and other industrial solvents, thereby further contributing to the market growth. Besides this, several advancements in the fermentation and cellulosic extraction technologies are also augmenting the global market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global market. Some of the major players in the market are being Abengoa, Biocleave Limited, Bioenergy International, Butalco GmBH (Lesaffre), Butamax Advanced Biofuels LLC (BP and Corteva), Eastman Chemical Company, Gevo Inc., Metabolic Explorer SA, Solvay S.A. and W2 Energy Inc.

Breakup by Raw Material:

1. Cereal Crops

2. Sugarcane Bagasse

3. Waste Biomass

4. Others

Breakup by Application:

1. Acrylates

2. Acetates

3. Glycol Ethers

4. Biofuel

5. Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

1. Transportation

2. Construction

3. Medical

3. Power Generation

4. Others

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Asia-Pacific

3. Europe

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, the market has been classified into North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others); and Middle East and Africa.

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

