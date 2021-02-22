Baby Food and Infant Formula Ingredients Market Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

According to latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Baby Food and Infant Formula Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global baby food and infant formula ingredients market reached a volume of 3.97 Million Tons in 2020. Baby food and infant formula ingredients are a rich source of nutrients that play a vital role in the growth of infants. Some of the common ingredients used in baby food and infant formula consist of a soft mash of fruits, vegetables, and cereals. Baby food is prepared for the consumption of children between the age of four months to two years. On the other hand, infant formula is targeted for babies under the age of twelve months. Baby food and infant formula ingredients are considered as a substitute for breast milk and for babies who lack teeth for chewing.

Market Trends:

The global baby food and infant formula ingredients market is primarily driven by the growing awareness among parents about the importance of nutrition for the healthy growth and development of children. These ingredients are rich in proteins, vitamins, minerals and carbohydrates, which are readily available in powdered form and can also be mixed with water or milk. Furthermore, the manufacturers are introducing organic, premium and minimally processed products that are expected to significantly increase the demand for baby food and infant formula ingredients in the upcoming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of market. Some of the major players in the market are AAK AB, Agrana Beteiligungs-AG, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Arla Food Ingredients Group, Cargill, Inc., Glanbia plc, Ingredion Inc., Roquette Frères, Tate & Lyle PLC and Lactalis.

Market Breakup by Ingredients:

1. Lactose

2. Edible Oils

3. Maltodextrins

4. Whey Protein Concentrates

5. Glucose Syrup

6. Sucrose

7. Starch

8. Others

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Asia-Pacific

3. Europe

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, the market has been classified into North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others); and Middle East and Africa.

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

