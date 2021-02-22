B2C E-Commerce Market projected to grow at +11% CAGR: Know about Basic Influencing Factors by Targeting on Top Companies like Amazon.com Inc., JD.com, macys.com, Walmart Stores Inc.

B2C, is a term used to describe a commerce transaction of a business and an end consumer. Traditionally, term was used to refer to any type of process of selling anything directly to consumers, including shopping in-store, but is now more commonly used to describe transactions between customers and online retailers.In B2C model, the business website is a place where all the transactions take place directly between a consumer and a business organization.

Key companies profiled in this reports: Amazon.com Inc., JD.com, macys.com, Walmart Stores Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Apple Inc., priceline.com LLC. eBay Inc., Rakuten Inc., Otto Group

In the B2C model, a consumer visit to the website, choose a catalog, orders from the catalog, and an email is sent to the business organization. After receiving the order, goods are ready to dispatch to the customer.

The following are key features of the B2C model: −

• Required Heavy advertising to attract customers.

• Huge investments in terms of hardware/software.

• Good support and customer care service.

In traditional commerce, there are intermediate agents (wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) between the manufacturer and the consumer. But In B2C websites, manufacturer can sell its products directly to potential customers.

Market is categorized by Regions/Countries, this report covers

Central & South America, North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa.

Market categorized by Type, the product can be split into

B2C Retailers, Classifieds

Market categorized by Application, the market can be split into

Automotive

Home Décor

Beauty & Personal Care

Clothing & Footwear

Books & Stationery, Consumer Electronics

Industrial & Science

Sports & Leisure

Travel & Tourism

Objective of B2C E-Commerce Market Study:

– To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 05 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global B2C E-Commerce Market .

– To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

– To analyze the B2C E-Commerce Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

– To provide forecast revenue and historical data of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of the World (ROW).

