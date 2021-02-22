Automotive Smart Parking Systems Market Size, Growth, Segmentation, Share, Forecast 2021- Cisco Systems, Continental, Kapsch Trafficcom, Nedap, Bosch, Siemens

The Latest report about the Automotive Smart Parking Systems market provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Automotive Smart Parking Systems market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position.

The global smart parking systems market size was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a CAGR of 17.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The demand for smart and intelligent parking systems that can help city administrations in efficiently managing the dispersed spaces and the drivers in finding spaces to park vehicles has been rising as a result

Market Segmentation-

The Global Automotive Smart Parking Systems market report chiefly includes following manufacturers-

Aisin Seiki, Amano, Cisco Systems, Continental, Kapsch Trafficcom, Nedap, Bosch, Siemens, Smart Parking, Xerox, CityLift, Hyundai Mobis, Wohr Autoparksysteme

News and Updates:

21st May 2019 HMRL launches smart parking system at Begumpet Metro station

January 29, 2020, Nashik smart city to launch smart parking app

Jun 9, 2020 Smart parking startup launches social distancing solution for malls

18-JAN-2017 NTU Singapore and NXP Semiconductors launch Singapore’s first Smart Mobility consortium

Segmentation by Type:

Hardware

Software

Service

Segmentation by Application:

Transportation

Government Facilities

Commercial Area

Other

Global Automotive Smart Parking Systems Market Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the global Automotive Smart Parking Systems market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Automotive Smart Parking Systems market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. The report discusses about the growth of the global as well as regional markets. It also brings to light high-growth segments of the global Automotive Smart Parking Systems market and how they will progress in the coming years.

The Automotive Smart Parking Systems market is highly fragmented and is characterized by the presence of key vendors and other prominent vendors. Key vendors are increasingly focusing on creating awareness about the Automotive Smart Parking Systems courses and their benefits. Global vendors are trying to stabilize themselves in the market, whereas, regional vendors are focusing on product offerings to establish themselves in the market. Vendors are providing a diversified range of product lines intensifying the competitive scenario.

Major Highlights of Automotive Smart Parking Systems Market report:

-Automotive Smart Parking Systems Market Overview

-Market Competition by Manufacturers

-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

-Market Effect Factors Analysis

-Global Automotive Smart Parking Systems Market Forecast (2019-2025)

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

