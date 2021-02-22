AUTOMOTIVE INFOTAINMENT SOC MARKET TO REACH US$ 16.08 BILLION BY 2027

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED, INTEL CORPORATION, QUALCOMM INCORPORATED, NVIDIA CORPORATION AND INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG – PROMINENT MARKET PARTICIPANTS IN AUTOMOTIVE INFOTAINMENT SOC MARKET

The automotive infotainment SoC is an integrated chip designed for information, phone, and entertainment services in passenger cars and commercial vehicles. It is a complete electronic substrate system containing analog, digital, mixed signals, and radio frequency functions. Automotive infotainment SoC consumes lesser space and area than multi-chip designs. SoC is extensively used in embedded systems and the Internet of Things for automotive computing.

The industry operates in a competitive marketplace as leading companies in this market continue to broaden their addressable market by expanding their current product portfolio, diversifying their client base, and developing new applications and markets. New developments and mergers and acquisitions are the two noteworthy market trends seen in the past few years. Companies in the value chain are acquiring and entering into partnerships with other players in the market to maintain their market position and provide efficient solutions to their customers. Major market players of the automotive infotainment SoC market are based in the US and other European countries such as Germany.

The automobile industry in developed and developing economies is undergoing a digital makeover. Many industrial players in the automotive industry are investing considerable resources in the R&D of vehicle automation so as to meet the changing demands and enhance the driving experience of customers. Next-generation automobiles such as audiovisual sensing, speech recognition, image compatibilities, advanced driver assistance, GPS and radar capabilities, next-level security and safety, and IC-integrated LED front lighting. Automotive infotainment SoC plays a key role in vehicle automation as it is used in automobiles to incorporate various advanced features in vehicles. Therefore, various automakers are adopting automotive infotainment SoC to provide optimal driving experience to their customers, and thereby, encouraging the demand for automotive infotainment SoC. During the forecast period, the automotive industry is expected to drive the demand for automotive infotainment SoC worldwide.

The technology advancements have thus facilitated mass production and custom manufacturing of suppliers. Automotive infotainment SoC also provides customers with enhanced productivity and improved quality in manufacturing process that helps in increasing profits. The players present in the automotive infotainment SoC market mainly concentrate towards the contracts, partnerships, collaboration, acquisition, product developments. Activities for the deployment of new technological solutions across the world is permitting these companies to maintain their brand name globally.

