Automotive Emergency Braking Market with Global Competitive Analysis, and New Business Developments

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, “Automotive Emergency Braking Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2024”, The global automotive emergency braking market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, owing to rising customer demand for safety features and technology in automobiles and increasing government mandates and regulations for the incorporation of the emergency braking system in automobiles. The increasing demand for premium vehicles is also anticipated to benefit the market during the forecast period.

Government mandates regarding the installation of safety-related systems in automobiles is the key driver for the automotive emergency braking market. For instance, in March 2016, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety announced an agreement with 20 automakers, constituting more than 99% of the U.S auto industry, to incorporate the emergency braking system in all new cars by 2022. As a result, four automakers have incorporated the system in more than half of their 2017 model year vehicles.

The global automotive emergency braking industry is consolidated, with few established players operating in the industry. Technological barriers and high R&D costs pose a challenge to the new players entering the market. Some of the major players in the automotive emergency braking market are Continental AG, Autoliv Inc., DENSO Corporation, Tesla Inc., Magna International Inc., and Robert Bosch GmbH.

