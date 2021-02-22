Automotive Conformal Coatings Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2020-2026

Global Automotive Conformal Coatings Market: Overview

Conformal coating is used to protect electronic circuit equipment from varying temperatures, high humidity, and harsh environmental conditions. This protective coating is a layer of 25-75 micron meter polymer film. The conformal coating is a vital part of automotive to facilitate the great combinations of reliability and high performance. There are various varieties of coating like perylene, silicone resin, epoxy resin, acrylic resin, urethane resin, and many others.

Global Automotive Conformal Coatings Market: Growth Factors

One of the major factors driving the global automotive conformal coatings market is increasing product demand from the automotive and consumer electronic sectors to prevent the circuit boards from heat, moisture, dust, and many others. The rapid proliferation of automotive sectors across the globe is fueling the market growth. The growing disposable income of the people has created the demand for highly advanced vehicles in the market. Moreover, it has also transformed the consumer expectation and culture of the society and hence there is significant growth in the global automotive conformal coatings market. The growing awareness of people regarding the safety of the drivers and regulations requirements by the governments have positively shaped the trajectory of the global automotive conformal coatings market during the forecast period. There is a demand for full infotainment systems in the automotive-like music players, software assistance, effective communicative devices, and less complex apps within the automation systems. The on-going trend of electric and hybrid vehicles vigorously boosts the demand for conformal coatings in the market globally. However, the growing norms for automotive emission by the governments further boost the sales of hybrid and electric vehicles across the globe and in turn, significantly fueled the growth of the global automotive conformal coatings market. The growing demand for the manufacturing of lightweight automobiles has created a huge demand for electronic components. Hence companies are manufacturing such products with innovative features like UV resistance, super adhesion, abrasion resistance, durability, and many more to attract consumers.

Global Automotive Conformal Coatings Market: Segmentation

The global automotive conformal coatings market can be segmented into products, applications, and regions.

By products, the market can be segmented into paraxylene, silicone, urethane, epoxy, acrylic, and others. The acrylic segment accounts for the largest share in the global automotive conformal coatings market owing to its unique quality of being transparent, tough, ease of use, solvent-based, and convenient repair. The epoxy segment is also anticipated to witness huge growth due to the high resistance properties against solvents and have great dielectric properties which are highly suitable for manufacturing automotive and electronic appliances.

By applications, the market can be segmented into commercial cars and passenger cars. The passenger cars segment holds hegemony over others due to the increasing disposable income of the people.

Global Automotive Conformal Coatings Market: Regional analysis

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global automotive conformal coatings market owing to the high investments by major players in the automotive sector. Moreover, the rapid proliferation of the electronic and automotive sectors is boosting the growth of the regional markets. The increasing demand for passenger cars coupled with the growing disposable income of the people is significantly boosting the growth of the regional market.

North America is anticipated to witness huge growth due to the high CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for advanced products like GPS systems and others in the automotive sector.

Global Automotive Conformal Coatings Market: Competitive Players

Some of the significant players in the global automotive conformal coatings market are Specialty Coating System, MG Chemical, Dymax Corporation, Electrolube, Chase Corporation, H.B. Fuller, Dow, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Illinois Tool Work, Von Roll Holding AG, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., H.B. Fuller Co., CHT Group, ALTANA AG, Henkel AG & Company, VSI Parylene, Plasma Ruggedized Solutions, Dow Corning, and Master Bond.

Global Automotive Conformal Coatings Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



