AUTOMATIC SHOT BLASTING MACHINE MARKET IMPACT OF COVID-19 WITH 11.6% OF CAGR BY 2027

AGTOS GMBH, RÖSLER OBERFLÄCHENTECHNIK GMBH, QINGDAO SANZHUJI EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURING CO., LTD, NORICAN GROUP, AND SHANDONG KAITAI GROUP CO. – PROMINENT MARKET PARTICIPANTS IN AUTOMATIC SAND BLASTING MACHINE MARKET

The US, Canada, and Mexico are major economies in North America. The companies operating in this region are continuously enhancing the overall business processes to meet the customer demand for high-quality products and services in the best possible way. As automatic shot blasting machines have the capability to eradicate impurities from the surface of steel applications, add texture to optimize paint adhesion, and eliminate maintenance costs by increasing coating life, they are used by several industries, such as automotive, metal, shipbuilding, foundry (casting), aerospace, and oil & gas. North America is heavily spending on the automotive sector to make a mark in the global market. As per the Center for Automotive Research, the industry is one of the crucial in the US, and it has contributed 3 to 3.5% to the overall Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Besides, it spends US$ 16–18 billion annually on research and product development. Hence, with such a huge focus on spending on automotive-based products, the demand for automatic shot blasting machine is growing in the region.

In the US, several ongoing oil & gas projects in the US are anticipated to impact the growth of the market positively. For instance, The Alaska LNG Mega-project, located in Nikiski’s industrial town, comprises a full LNG liquefaction plant, storage and shipping terminal, and 800-mile pipeline running from the North Slope to the oil & gas facility. The project anticipated cost includes between US$ 45bn and US$65bn. In addition, the Cameron LNG Liquefaction Plant project, with a value of US$ 10.16 billion, comprises the development of the existing LNG import facility to an innovative liquefaction plant. The growing oil & gas projects boost the demand for automatic shot blasting machines in the country.

At present, various global and regional players in the automatic shot blasting machine market are focusing on maintaining their competitiveness by extending customer reach, products offered, business offerings, and market share. Moreover, based on identifying and analyzing multiple market players, the global automatic shot blasting machine market is broadly segmented into type and application. Based on type, the market is sub-segmented into hanger type, tumblast machine, continuous through-feed, rotary table, and others. Based on application, the market is categorized into automotive, metal, shipbuilding, foundry (casting), aerospace, oil & gas, and others. A few well-established regional players dominate the offshore pipeline market. These players focus on maintaining long-term partnerships with oil & gas companies and significantly invests in R&D to maintain their competitive edge. Some of the key players mentioned in the offshore pipeline market report include AGTOS GmbH, Goff Inc., Shandong Kaitai Group Co., Norican Group, Pangborn, Qingdao Sanzhuji Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Rösler Oberflächentechnik GmbH, Sinto Group, STEM d.o.o., and SURFEX numerous other companies operating in the market.

